Global Core Material Kitting Market Analysis & Forecast, 2019 to 2024 - Key Players are JSB Group, Hexcel Corp, DIAB Group, Gurit Holding, 3A Composites, and Argosy Intl

The "Core Material Kitting Market by End-Use Industry Type, by Core Material Type, by Honeycomb Type, by Foam Type, by Process Type , and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is estimated that the global core material kitting market would reach an estimated value of US$ 550.1 million in 2024.

Several factors bolstering the demand for core material kitting are organic growth of major composite-driven markets coupled with increased penetration of composite materials, increasing demand for lightweight core materials, and excellent benefits of core materials kitting.

The key market trends shaping the competitive landscapes are the execution of mergers and acquisitions and higher involvement of core material suppliers in kitting services. For instance; Gurit Holding AG, one of the largest core material providers, acquired JSB Group A/S for an equity value of DKK 520 million in October 2018. JSB Group was the leading core material kitting service provider for the wind energy segment. The acquisition consequentially aided Gurit's capability as well as its positioning in the kitting market.



The market is segmented based on the end-use industry type as wind energy, aerospace & defence, marine, transportation, construction, and others. Wind energy is expected to remain the largest market for core material kitting during the forecast period. Rising demand for an alternative source of energy has led to an increased focus of various governments and non-government institutions towards the wind energy sector. Increasing wind turbine installation coupled with longer rotor blades has resulted in a greater penetration of sandwich panels constructed with foam and balsa core materials. This factor is acting as the prime driver for the core material kitting market in the wind energy.



Based on the core material type, the market is segmented as foam, honeycomb, and balsa. Foam core is further bifurcated into PVC, PET, and others. Similarly, honeycomb core is bifurcated into Nomex honeycomb, aluminium honeycomb, and others. Foam core is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. Foam core is widely used in wind energy and marine composite parts, owing to its low specific weight and high mechanical rigidity and stiffness. The honeycomb core is expected to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by its extensive usage in the aerospace & defence industry.



In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for core material kitting during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market with the presence of major OEMs, tier players, core material suppliers, and kitting service providers. Some of the major markets including marine, aerospace & defence, and construction are dominated by the region.



Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. The highest growth of Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the consequential growth in wind turbine installation coupled with regional expansion of major core material suppliers in the region; growing penetration of composites in the transportation industry; opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for B737, A320, and A330 aircraft programs; upcoming indigenous aircraft program such as C919 and CR929; and expanding construction sector.



The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, core material suppliers, kitting service providers, tier players, and end-users. Some of the key players in the core material kitting market are JSB Group A/S (now a part of Gurit Holding), Hexcel Corporation, DIAB Group, Gurit Holding AG, 3A Composites GmbH, and Argosy International Inc. Development of highly optimized core material kit, higher involvement of core material manufacturers in kitting services, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.



The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

