Global Corn Oil Markets Report 2021: Market Reached a Value of US$ 4.9 Billion in 2020 - Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corn Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corn oil market reached a value of US$ 4.9 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global corn oil market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Corn oil is a form of vegetable oil which is extracted from corn germ. It is available in both edible and non-edible forms. Corn oil is mainly composed of polyunsaturated fatty acids and has low content of saturated fats. Hence, it is considered to be a healthy alternative of other edible oil counterparts available in the market.

The growing incidences of lifestyle diseases coupled with rising health awareness among consumers has significantly contributed in driving the demand for corn oil globally. Moreover, the use of corn oil in the production of biofuel and various other industrial products such as soaps, paints, textiles, pharmaceuticals, poultry, pesticides etc. have further augmented the growth of the market.



Rising health awareness among consumers has resulted into increasing preference for corn oil due to its health benefits. Moreover, increasing disposable incomes have also enabled consumers to prioritize health over product price.

Moreover, as a result of rising environmental concerns, diminishing oil and natural gas resources, and the governments focusing on using cleaner fuels to reduce carbon footprint, the usage of renewable energy sources such as biofuel has been continuously increasing. Though soybean oil is currently being used as the major feedstock in biofuel production, the usage of corn oil in the same has also witnessed substantial growth in recent years.

This trend is expected to further aid the growth of the corn oil market globally. Additionally, apart from food and biodiesel applications, corn oil also has a wide array of other industrial applications such as soaps, paints, pesticides, textiles etc.

With increasing global population and economic growth across both developed and emerging markets, these end-use industries are also expected to witness substantial growth, creating a positive impact on the demand of corn oil.



Key Findings

North America currently accounts for the largest share in the global corn oil market.

currently accounts for the largest share in the global corn oil market. Food applications currently represent the largest application segment.

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets currently enjoy the leading position in the global corn oil market.

Competitive Landscape

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

ACH Food Companies

Cargill

Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company (ADVOC)

Elburg Global

ConAgra

Savola Group

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



1. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global corn oil market?

2. What was the global corn oil market size in 2020?

3. What will be the corn oil market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

4. What are the global corn oil market drivers?

5. What are the major trends in the global corn oil market?

6. What is the global corn oil market breakup by product type?

7. What is the global corn oil market breakup by application?

8. What is the global corn oil market breakup by distribution channel?

9. What are the major regions in the global corn oil market?

10. Who are the leading corn oil manufacturers?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Corn Oil Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Price Analysis

5.13 Key Success and Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Region



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Edible

7.2 Non-Edible



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Food

8.2 Biofuel

8.3 Industrial

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.3 Departmental Stores

9.4 Others



10 Imports and Exports

10.1 Imports by Major Countries

10.2 Exports by Major Countries



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players



12 Corn Oil Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Machinery

13.4 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

13.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.7 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

13.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

15.4 Income Projections

15.5 Expenditure Projections

15.6 Taxation and Depreciation

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis



16 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i15heg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

