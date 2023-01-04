Global Cornmeal Market Report 2022 to 2028: Players Include Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge and Associated British Foods

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cornmeal Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Nature, By Form (Corn Flour, Corn Grits), By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application (Food Industry and Animal Feed), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cornmeal Market size is expected to reach $880.1 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 3.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Cornmeal is a meal made from grinding dried maize or corn. It is the common basic meal that can be processed to coarse, medium, or fine textures - but not quite as fine as wheat flour. After rice and wheat, corn is the third most common food in the world. For millions of people, corn is a staple food. It is also the most significant plant source of food which is nutritionally dense and is much needed for those living in developing nations, particularly those in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.



Additionally, cornmeal is a rich source of iron, phosphorus, and fiber. Magnesium and thiamine are both relatively abundant in cornmeal as well. Likewise, it is a good source of selenium. It is also a great source of vitamin B6 and folic acid. Major nutrients included in cornmeal include carbohydrates, iron, and phosphorous, which support healthy blood flow, nerve function, increased bone density, and enhanced healing.



Since cornmeal is gluten-free, it can be combined with flour to give baked goods a characteristic crunchy texture. As a grain and as a component of a balanced diet, cornmeal can provide a number of health advantages. Cornmeal is also available in a great many varieties, thus making it a versatile food as well. The difference between whole-grain and degerminated cornmeal is crucial.



Corn kernels are composed of three sections, similar to wheat and other grains: the fibrous hull; the starchy endosperm; and the oil- and vitamin-rich germ or heart. Since whole-grain cornmeal incorporates all three, it has twice the nutritional value of regular cornmeal and a deeper, richer flavor. However, wholegrain cornmeal soon goes rancid if not kept in the freezer or refrigerator because the germ is so heavy in oil.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The shutdown created a shortage of labor, which posed problems for functioning factories. It caused the production of cornmeal to be delayed. The demand for cornmeal and cornmeal-based products also lowered during the pandemic. The commercialization of cornmeal gained attention and glorified the negative connotations attached to excessive consumption of cornmeal.

This included its high sugar content and lack of niacin. However, as the pandemic subsided, the restrictions have been lifted. So far, markets have gained momentum which has sparked a rise in the cornmeal market.



Market Growth Factors

Presence Of Various Vitamins And Minerals is expected to Create Opportunities



Many vitamins and minerals are present in cornmeal and that makes it a healthy choice. According to the USDA's nutritional analysis, one serving of cornmeal has 142 mg of potassium, 147 mg of phosphorus, and 77.5 mg of magnesium, each of which amounts to 4%, 12%, and 20% of daily value respectively.

It also contains 4.2 milligrams of iron in a single cup measure. This is more than half of the 8 milligrams per day recommended for men and 23% of the 18 milligrams per day for women.



Increasing Cornmeal-Based Products' Demand As A Substitute For Regular Snacks



A sharp rise in companies proposing the balanced breakfast approach made up of ready-to-eat foods is being favored by consumers. Additionally, a shift toward healthier diets to lower cholesterol and manage blood sugar levels has also been observed. These has led to an increase in cornmeal demand.

Moreover, people are utilizing cornmeal as a food coating in their homes and restaurants. The growing number of fast food joints are also incorporating cornmeal in their menus.



Market Restraining Factors

Unsuitable For Diabetes Patients Because Of Its High Carbohydrate And Sugar Content



The high carbohydrate content of cornmeal restricts product consumption. Cornmeal contains a lot of sugar and is challenging to digest. People with diabetes are advised to avoid eating cornmeal since it raises blood sugar levels. Cornmeal is fairly medium on the glycemic index, with products made from it lying nearby.

But its consumption alone poses these health risks. This has also gained cornmeal some notorious tags like diabetic causing, attached to it. The general perception of cornmeal as a healthy food vanishes because of its high sugar and carb contents.



