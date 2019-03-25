Global Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Therapeutics Assessment 2019 by Route of Administration, Stage, & Molecule Type

DUBLIN, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - Pipeline Insight, 2019" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers comprehensive Insight of the pipeline (under development) therapeutics scenario and growth prospects across Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) development. The report provides detailed coverage of the pipeline landscape for this mechanism of action, equipped with data from multiple sources with complete pipeline analysis by developmental stage, associated indications, route of administration and molecule type.

Pipeline Products covered across the following Developmental Stages:

Clinical

Non-clinical

Inactive: Discontinued and/or Dormant

Descriptive coverage of pipeline development activities for Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Pipeline therapeutics development coverage provides descriptive product profiles including (but not limited to) drug description, product development and R&D activities encompassing clinical and pre-clinical studies, designations, collaborations, licensing deals, grants, technologies and patent details.

Pipeline Therapeutics assessment of products for Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)



The report assesses the active Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) pipeline products by developmental stage, product type, molecule type, and administration route.

Scope of the report

The report provides a snapshot of the pipeline development for the Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

The report covers pipeline activity across the complete product development cycle i.e. clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages for the Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

The report provides pipeline product profiles which includes product description, developmental activities, licensors & collaborators and chemical information

Provides pipeline assessment by monotherapy and combination therapy products, stage of development, route of administration, and molecule type for Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

The report also covers the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects related to the Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Reasons to Buy

Establish comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activity across this Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) to formulate effective R&D strategies

Gather information of the emerging competitors having potentially lucrative portfolio in this space and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify the relationship between the drugs and use it for target finding, drug repurposing, and precision medicine

Plot corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding the pipeline depth and focus of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) therapeutics

Devise in licensing and out licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope

Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying inactive projects and understanding the factors that might have halted their progress

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Overview



3. Pipeline Therapeutics

An Overview of Pipeline Products for Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

4. Comparative Analysis



5. Products in Clinical Stage



Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

6. Products in Pre-Clinical and Discovery Stage



Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

7. Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

8. Inactive Products



Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Companies Mentioned (Partial List)



Akcea Therapeutics Inc

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc

AnGes MG Inc

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc

Ascendia Pharmaceuticals LLC

AstraZeneca Plc

Athera Biotechnologies AB

Bayer AG

Biscayne Pharmaceuticals Inc

Capricor Therapeutics Inc

Cardiome Pharma Corp

CardioVascular BioTherapeutics Inc

Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA

CSL Ltd

Esperion Therapeutics Inc

