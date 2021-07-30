Global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 - Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca are Leading the Race and is Currently Administered to Entire Population
Jul 30, 2021, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Infection Type (SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV), By Vaccine Type, By Product Type, By Route of Administration, By Patient Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market is expected to grow at a robust rate in value terms to reach USD 91325.46 million by the end of 2021.
The ongoing pandemic novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is caused due to SARS-COV-2 and generally spreads from animals to humans and then from humans to humans.
The Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period. The Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of this disease across different parts of the globe. This has increased the need to protect the world from the virus, thereby increased sales of coronavirus vaccine through 2026.
Furthermore, increasing research and development activities by various pharmaceutical & biotechnology players for the development of potential vaccines is anticipated to foster the market growth. According to WHO, there are more than 70 coronavirus vaccines under development by different companies and organizations.
Currently, mRNA-based vaccine named Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (mRNA-1273), adenovirus-based vaccine named COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca (AZD1222) also known as Covishield in India and Sputnik V which constitutes recombinant adenovirus vaccine which is developed by Gamaleya Research Institute, Russia are being used for vaccination among adults.
The vaccine developed by Moderna, Inc., Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca PLC are leading the race and is currently administered to entire population. T-COVIDTM, AdCOVID and COVI-VAC are intranasal COVID-19 vaccines which are under pre-clinical and phase 1 trials.
The Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market is segmented based on infection type, vaccine type, product type, route of administration, patient type, end-user, company, and region. Based on infection type, the market can be categorized into SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV. The SARS-CoV-2 segment is expected to dominate the market since this infection or virus is the primary cause of the pandemic.
Regionally, the Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period in the overall coronavirus vaccine market.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Major players include
- Moderna, Inc
- Pfizer Inc
- Johnson & Johnson SA
- Sinopharm Group Company Ltd
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd
- Bharat Biotech International Ltd
- Sinovac Biotech Ltd
- Sanofi SA
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Novavax, Inc
- Airway Therapeutics, Inc
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd
- CanSino Biologics Inc
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- Eubiologics Co Ltd
- United Biomedical Inc
- Merck & Co, Inc
- CureVac NV
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Infection Type:
- SARS-CoV-2
- SARS-CoV
- MERS-CoV
Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type:
- Virus Vaccine
- Viral Vector Vaccine
- Nucleic Acid Vaccine
- Protein Based Vaccine
- Others
Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Product Type:
- Monovalent Vaccine
- Multivariant Vaccine
Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Route of Administration:
- Intramuscular
- Oral
- Intranasal
Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Patient Type:
- Adult
- Pediatric
Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By End-User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Research Institutes
- Others
Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Singapore
- Japan
- South Korea
- Hong Kong
- Australia
- Thailand
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Kuwait
- South Africa
