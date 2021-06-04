Global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccines Markets, 2019-2020 & 2027: Inactivated Virus, Protein Subunit, Non-replicating Viral Vector, Repurposed, RNA, DNA, Genetics

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corona Virus Vaccine Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships and collaborations by key players, as well as by the government to increase the production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, on August 14, 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Defense (DoD) entered into an agreement with Moderna, Inc., to manufacture and deliver 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced by the company in the U.S by 2021.



Similarly, on October 16, 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Defense (DOD) entered into an agreement with CVS and Walgreens to provide and administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents of long-term care facilities (LTCF) in the U.S. with no out-of-pocket costs.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global corona virus vaccine market and provides market size (US$ Bn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2020-2027), considering 2019 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new drug launches or approvals, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global corona virus vaccine market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future drug launches, Specimen Type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global corona virus vaccine market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, drug manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global corona virus vaccine market

Detailed Segmentation:



Global Corona Virus Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type:

Inactivated Virus

Protein Subunit

Non-replicating Viral Vector

Repurposed Vaccines

RNA Vaccine

DNA Vaccine

Genetic Vaccines

Company Profiles

AstraZeneca plc

Company Overview

Material Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Novavax, Inc.

Moderna, Inc.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Bharat Biotech International Limited

Johnson & Johnson

BioNTech SE

Serum Institute of India

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

CanSino Biologics Inc.

CureVac AG

Cadila Healthcare Limited

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Entos Pharmaceuticals

Symvivo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/opxm2h

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

