Global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccines Markets, 2019-2020 & 2027: Inactivated Virus, Protein Subunit, Non-replicating Viral Vector, Repurposed, RNA, DNA, Genetics
Jun 04, 2021, 19:30 ET
The "Corona Virus Vaccine Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027" report
The increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships and collaborations by key players, as well as by the government to increase the production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.
For instance, on August 14, 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Defense (DoD) entered into an agreement with Moderna, Inc., to manufacture and deliver 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced by the company in the U.S by 2021.
Similarly, on October 16, 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Defense (DOD) entered into an agreement with CVS and Walgreens to provide and administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents of long-term care facilities (LTCF) in the U.S. with no out-of-pocket costs.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global corona virus vaccine market and provides market size (US$ Bn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2020-2027), considering 2019 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new drug launches or approvals, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global corona virus vaccine market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future drug launches, Specimen Type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global corona virus vaccine market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, drug manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global corona virus vaccine market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Corona Virus Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type:
- Inactivated Virus
- Protein Subunit
- Non-replicating Viral Vector
- Repurposed Vaccines
- RNA Vaccine
- DNA Vaccine
- Genetic Vaccines
Company Profiles
- AstraZeneca plc
- Company Overview
- Material Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Novavax, Inc.
- Moderna, Inc.
- Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
- Bharat Biotech International Limited
- Johnson & Johnson
- BioNTech SE
- Serum Institute of India
- Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.
- CanSino Biologics Inc.
- CureVac AG
- Cadila Healthcare Limited
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
- Entos Pharmaceuticals
- Symvivo
