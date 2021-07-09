Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market 2021-2026: Europe and Asia-Pacific are Expected to Dominate the Market

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, By Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serology), By User (Multiple v/s Single), By Full Test Time (1 Hour - 12 Hours, Less Than 60 Minutes, 13 Hours - 24 Hours, More Than 1 Day), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market was valued at USD73,538.02 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD15579.56 million by 2026.

The Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market is driven by surging incidences of this disease across different parts of the globe. The market is segmented based on type of test, user, full test time, end-user, company and region. Based on type of test, the market can be bifurcated into molecular and serological tests.

The molecular type of test segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. In this testing procedure, a sample from the back of the throat is taken and sent for testing. The sample undergoes a PCR test to find out the presence of virus genetic material. The PCR confirms the diagnosis of COVID-19 if it finds two genes of SARS-COV-2 virus.



Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the presence of many research laboratories and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies across the regions.

Major players operating in the coronavirus diagnostics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BioMerieux SA, GSK Biologicals SA, Altona Diagnostics GmbH, Seegene Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Hologic, Inc., Quidel Corporation, and others

Key Target Audience:

Coronavirus diagnostic kits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to coronavirus diagnostics

Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness (Aided/Unaided)

5.2. Product Awareness

5.3. Customer Satisfaction Analysis

5.4. Pricing Analysis

5.5. Unmet Needs/Challenges



6. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serology)

6.2.2. By User (Multiple v/s Single)

6.2.3. By Full Test Time (1 Hours to 12 Hours, Less Than 60 Minutes, 13 Hours-24 Hours, More Than 1 Days)

6.2.4. By End User (Hospitals, Public Health Labs, Private or Commercial Labs, Physician Labs, Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Europe Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type of Test

7.2.2. By User

7.2.3. By Full Test Time

7.2.4. By End User

7.2.5. By Country

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. United Kingdom Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

7.3.2. Russia Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

7.3.3. France Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

7.3.4. Italy Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

7.3.5. Germany Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

7.3.6. Spain Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type of Test

8.2.2. By User

8.2.3. By End User

8.2.4. By Full Test Time

8.2.5. By Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. India Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.3.2. China Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.3.3. Australia Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.3.4. Japan Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.3.5. Singapore Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.3.6. South Korea Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.3.7. Thailand Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook



9. North America Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type of Test

9.2.2. By User

9.2.3. By Full Test Time

9.2.4. By End User

9.2.5. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. United States Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

9.3.2. Canada Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

9.3.3. Mexico Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type of Test

10.2.2. By User

10.2.3. By Full Test Time

10.2.4. By End User

10.2.5. By Country

10.3. Middle East & Africa: Country Analysis

10.3.1. UAE Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

10.3.2. Saudi Arabia Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

10.3.3. Iran Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

10.3.4. South Africa Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

10.3.5. Kuwait Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook



11. South America Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Type of Test

11.2.2. By User

11.2.3. By Full Test Time

11.2.4. By End User

11.2.5. By Country

11.3. South America: Country Analysis

11.3.1. Brazil Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

11.3.2. Colombia Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

11.3.3. Argentina Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

