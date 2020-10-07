Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market to 2025 by Type of Test, User, Full Test Time, End-User, Company and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market by Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serology), by User (Single v/s Multiple), by Full Test Time (Less Than 60 Minutes, 1 Hour - 12 Hours, 13 Hours - 24 Hours, More Than 1 Day), by End User, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during 2015-2025



The Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market is driven by surging incidences of this disease across different parts of the globe. The market is segmented based on type of test, user, full test time, end-user, company and region. Based on type of test, the market can be bifurcated into molecular and serological tests.



The molecular type of test segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. In this testing procedure, a sample from the back of the throat is taken and sent for testing. The sample undergoes a PCR test to find out the presence of virus genetic material. The PCR confirms the diagnosis of COVID-19 if it finds two genes of SARS-COV-2 virus.



Europe and North America are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of many research laboratories and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies across the regions.



Major players operating in the coronavirus diagnostics market include

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioMerieux SA

GSK Biologicals SA

Altona Diagnostics GmbH

Seegene Inc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020E

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness (Aided/Unaided)

4.2. Product Awareness

4.3. Customer Satisfaction Analysis

4.4. Pricing Analysis

4.5. Unmet Needs/Challenges



5. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serology)

5.2.2. By User (Single v/s Multiple)

5.2.3. By Full Test Time (Less Than 60 Minutes, 1 Hours to 12 Hours, 13 Hours-24 Hours, More Than 1 Days)

5.2.4. By End User (Hospitals, Public Health Labs, Private or Commercial Labs, Physician Labs, Others)

5.2.5. By Company (2020)

5.2.6. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Europe Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type of Test

6.2.2. By User

6.2.3. By End User

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. Europe: Country Analysis

6.3.1. Russia Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

6.3.2. Italy Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

6.3.3. Spain Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

6.3.4. Germany Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

6.3.5. France Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

6.3.6. United Kingdom Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook



7. North America Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type of Test

7.2.2. By User

7.2.3. By End User

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. North America: Country Analysis

7.3.1. United States Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

7.3.2. Canada Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

7.3.3. Mexico Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type of Test

8.2.2. By User

8.2.3. By End User

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. China Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.3.2. South Korea Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.3.3. Australia Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.3.4. India Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.3.5. Japan Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.3.6. Thailand Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.3.7. Singapore Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type of Test

9.2.2. By User

9.2.3. By End User

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Iran Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

9.3.2. UAE Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

9.3.3. Saudi Arabia Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

9.3.4. South Africa Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook



10. South America Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type of Test

10.2.2. By User

10.2.3. By End User

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



