Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Clinical Trials Report 2021
Jun 24, 2021, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Clinical Trials - Overview, Landscape, Trial using Vaccines vs. Therapeutics,and Trials Impacted by COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The purpose of this report is to provide insight into the overall clinical trial landscape for COVID-19 clinical trials, trials using vaccines vs. therapeutics, and trials impacted by COVID-19.
Scope
- The clinical trials data used for these analyses were extracted from the publisher's Clinical Trials Database.
- The data included clinical trials that were captured in the database as of April 22, 2021.
- The trials were analyzed and segmented by all COVID-19 trials, trials using vaccines, trials using therapeutics, and non-COVID-19 trials impacted due to the pandemic. Further analysis was conducted based on multinational vs. single country, clinical trial sites, status, primary endpoint status, terminated trials, phase, sponsor type, and upcoming milestone events.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Analysis of COVID-19 Clinical Trials
- COVID-19 Clinical Trials for Vaccines
- COVID-19 Clinical Trials for Therapeutics
- Impact of COVID-19 on Clinical Trials
- Key Findings
- Appendix
Key Tables
- Top Countries with COVID-19 Key Stats
Key Figures
- Impact of COVID-19
- Top Countries in COVID-19 Key Stats
- Landscape of Pipeline Candidates for COVID-19, by Phase
- Landscape of Vaccines Candidates for COVID-19, by Phase
- Number of COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Start Date, by Month
- Number of COVID-19 Clinical Trials, by Multinational vs. Single Country
- Single Country COVID-19 Clinical Trials, By Region & Phase
- Multinational Country COVID-19 Clinical Trials, By Region & Phase
- COVID-19 Clinical Trial Sites, by Region
- COVID-19 Clinical Trial Sites, by Country & State
- Number of COVID-19 Clinical Trials, by Phase & Status
- Endpoint Status for Completed COVID-19 Clinical Trials
- Top Reasons for Terminated Trials, by Phase
- Top Reason for Terminated Trials, by Sponsor Type
- COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Vaccine, by Month
- Vaccine COVID-19 Clinical Trials, by Phase & Status
- Vaccine COVID-19 Clinical Trials, by Sponsor Type
- Top Industry Sponsors for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials
- Top Non-Industry Sponsors for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials
- Pfizer/BioNTech's Tozinameran (Comirnaty), by Status & Phase
- Moderna's mRNA-1273, by Status & Phase
- Johnson & Johnson's JNJ-78436735, by Status & Phase
- AstraZeneca's Covishield (Vaxzevria), by Status & Phase
- Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, by Status & Phase
- CanSino Biologics' Convidecia, by Status & Phase
- SinoVac Biotech's CoronaVac, by Status & Phase
- Upcoming Filings and Regulatory Approvals for COVID-19 Vaccines
- Clinical Trial Start Date to First Approval for Vaccines
- COVID-19 Therapeutic Clinical Trials, by Month
- Therapeutic COVID-19 Clinical Trials, by Phase & Status
- Therapeutic COVID-19 Clinical Trials, by Sponsor Type
- Top Industry Sponsors for COVID-19 Therapeutic Clinical Trials
- Top Non-Industry Sponsors for COVID-19 Therapeutic Clinical Trials
- Gilead Sciences' Remdesivir (Veklury), by Status & Phase
- Fujifim Toyama Chemical's Favipiravir, by Status & Phase
- Eli Lilly's Bamlanivimab, by Status & Phase
- Regeneron's Casirivimab + Imdevimab, by Status & Phase
- Eli Lilly's Baricitinib, by Status & Phase
- CytoDyn's Leronlimab, by Status & Phase
- Upcoming Filings and Regulatory Approvals for Therapeutic COVID-19 Drugs
- Clinical Trials Disrupted Due to COVID-19
- Disrupted Clinical Trials, by Reason
- Disrupted Clinical Trials, by Therapy Area
- Disrupted Clinical Trials Activities
- Disrupted Clinical Trials, by Top Sponsors
- Resumed Clinical Trials, by Top Five Therapy Areas
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gof7hi
