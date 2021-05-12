Global Coronavirus Test Kits Market Report 2021-2025 - Government Regulations for Healthcare Service Providers

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Test Kits Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the coronavirus test kits market and it is poised to decline by $ 11.01 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over -23%

The market is driven by the increasing spreading of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe and increasing screening of passengers in airports. This study identifies the government regulations for healthcare service providers as one of the prime reasons driving the coronavirus test kits market growth during the next few years.

The report on coronavirus test kits market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The coronavirus test kits market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coronavirus test kits market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, QIAGEN NV, Seegene Inc., SolGent Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the coronavirus test kits market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

COVID-19 impact and recovery for end-user segment

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

QIAGEN NV

Seegene Inc.

SolGent Co. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

