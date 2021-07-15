Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market Report 2021-2026: RT-PCR, Rapid Diagnostics Test, ELISA Test and Others

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market, By Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serological), By Use (Multiple Test v/s Single Test), By Full Test Time, By Technology, By Specimen Type, By Mobility, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market was valued USD50697.36 million in 2020 due to the rising cases and need for testing

The Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across different parts of the globe. Additionally, governments across the globe are trying to avail testing kits in the shortest time so that they can quickly test for the disease and take necessary precautions and provide treatment to combat its spread.

Furthermore, various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are collaborating to increase the production of coronavirus testing kits. This in turn is anticipated to positively impact the market growth.



The ongoing novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is caused due to SARS-COV-2 and generally spreads from animals to humans and then from humans to humans. The disease usually spreads from saliva droplets or the nose discharges of the infected person when they cough or sneeze. The first case of the disease was reported in December 2019 in Wuhan, China and since then it has spread to various parts of the world, infecting millions.



The Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market is segmented based on type of test, use, full test time, technology, specimen type, mobility, end-user, company and region. Based on technology, the market can be categorized into RT-PCR, Rapid Diagnostics Test, ELISA test and others. The RT-PCR segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period on account of its accuracy, specificity and sensitivity.

Additionally, RT-PCR can detect as little as one virus particle present in the swab. Based on end-user, the market can be fragmented into public health labs, hospitals, private or commercial labs, physician labs, others. The private or commercial labs segment is expected to register significant growth since such laboratories have got approval in many countries for aggressive COVID-19 testing.



Europe dominates the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market owing to the presence of many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies such as Altona Diagnostics GmbH, Roche Holding AG, Siemens, among others in the region, which are rapidly manufacturing and supplying coronavirus testing kits. Additionally, Europe was the first region to develop RT-PCR based coronavirus testing kits.



Companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. For instance, in March 2020, Abbott Laboratories announced the launch of a small and portable coronavirus test kit, which can detect if someone is infected, in just 5 minutes and can be used in almost any healthcare setting.

Major players operating in the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market include

Abbott Laboratories

Altona Diagnostics GmbH

Roche Holding AG

BioMedomics Inc.

Getein Biotech Inc.

Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Company Ltd.

AmonMed Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Co. Ltd.

CTK Biotech Inc.

Hunan Lituo Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Vivacheck Labaratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens AG

Seegene Technologies Inc.

FastSense Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company QIAGEN N.V.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026F

Key Target Audience:

Coronavirus testing kits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to coronavirus testing kits

Market research and consulting firms

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness (Aided/Unaided)

5.2. Customer Satisfaction Analysis

5.3. Pricing Analysis



6. Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serological)

6.2.2. By Use (Multiple Test v/s Single Test)

6.2.3. By Full Test Time (5 Hours-12Hours, 1 Hours- 5 Hours,15-60Minutes, Less than 15 Minutes,12 Hours-24Hours, More Than 1 Day)

6.2.4. By Technology (RT-PCR, Rapid Diagnostic Test, ELISA test, Others)

6.2.5. By Specimen Type (Nasopharyngeal specimen, Oropharyngeal specimen, Blood, Sputum, Others)

6.2.6. By Mobility (Stationary v/s Mobile)

6.2.7. By End Use (Public Health Labs, Hospitals, Private or commercial Labs, Physician Labs, Others)

6.2.8. By Company (2020)

6.2.9. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Europe Coronavirus Testing Kits Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Coronavirus Testing Kits Market Outlook



9. North America Coronavirus Testing Kits Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Coronavirus Testing Kits Market Outlook



11. South America Coronavirus Testing Kits Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9sx7q

