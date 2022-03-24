Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market Report 2022-2027: Availability of Testing Kit on Online Platforms, Expansion of Consumer Base and Increasing Brand Visibility to Create Opportunities

Mar 24, 2022, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market, By Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serological), By Use (Multiple Test vs Single Test), By Full Test Time, By Technology, By Specimen, By Mobility, By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market stood at USD68129.19 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period to reach USD6956.34 million by 2027.
Sudden outbreak and spread of pandemic COVID-19, growing awareness about preventive healthcare practices, and increasing healthcare expenditure by the government are the primary factors driving the demand for the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market for the next five years.
Increasing expenditure capacity of consumers is enabling them to afford quality healthcare services. Surge in awareness to maintain a healthy lifestyle along with disease prevention and maintenance is leading to increase demand for self-diagnostic testing kits that is expected to fuel the demand for the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market.
Rise in number of people suffering from novel coronavirus and the patients are using coronavirus testing kits to identify the virus at an early stage. Healthcare intuitions, companies and leading authorities are launching affordable COVID-19 self-testing kits.
Also, availability of coronavirus testing kit on online platforms by the market players for the expansion of consumer base and increase the brand visibility is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market.
The Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market is segmented based on type of test, use, full test time, technology, specimen, mobility, end-use, company, and regional distribution. Based on regional analysis, European region led the market by holding the largest market share of 34.89% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.
Europe witnessed high number of COVID-19 cases due to high footfall of tourists in the country led to overflow of patients in healthcare institutions. Patients began purchasing coronavirus testing kits for self-monitoring and taking appropriate steps without having the need to visit healthcare centers.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market from 2017 to 2021.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
- To classify and forecast the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market is divided into type of test, use, full test time, technology, specimen, mobility, end-use, company, and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market.
Major market players operating in the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market include
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Roche Holdings AG
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Quidel Corporation
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- QIAGEN NV
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- BioMedomics
- Getein Biotech
- Sensing Self Ltd
- Hangzhou Biotest Biotech
- Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Co Ltd
- Biomaxima
- CTK Biotech
- Hunan Lituo Biotechnology Co
- Vivacheck Lab
- MD Solutions
- Siemens
- Seegene Technologies
- FastSense Diagnostics
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2027
Coronavirus Testing Kits Market, By Type of Test:
- Molecular
- Serological
Coronavirus Testing Kit Market, By Use:
- Multiple Test
- Single Test
Coronavirus Testing Kit Market by Full Test Time
- 5 Hours- 12 Hours
- 1 Hour- 5 Hours
- 15-60 minutes
- Less than 15 minutes
- 12 Hours - 24 Hours
- More than 1 day
Coronavirus Testing Kit Market, By Technology:
- RT-PCR
- Rapid Diagnostic Test
- ELISA Test
- Others
Coronavirus Testing Kit Market, By Specimen:
- Nasopharyngeal specimen
- Oropharyngeal specimen
- Blood
- Sputum
- Others
Coronavirus Testing Kit Market, By Mobility:
- Stationary
- Mobile
Coronavirus Testing Kit Market, By End-Use:
- Public Health Labs
- Hospitals
- Private or commercial Labs
- Physician Labs
- Others
Coronavirus Testing Kit Market, By Region:
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Australia
- Japan
- Hong Kong
- Thailand
- South Korea
- Malaysia
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- UAE
- Iran
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1nmhe
