Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market Report 2022-2027: Availability of Testing Kit on Online Platforms, Expansion of Consumer Base and Increasing Brand Visibility to Create Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market, By Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serological), By Use (Multiple Test vs Single Test), By Full Test Time, By Technology, By Specimen, By Mobility, By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market stood at USD68129.19 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period to reach USD6956.34 million by 2027.

Sudden outbreak and spread of pandemic COVID-19, growing awareness about preventive healthcare practices, and increasing healthcare expenditure by the government are the primary factors driving the demand for the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market for the next five years.



Increasing expenditure capacity of consumers is enabling them to afford quality healthcare services. Surge in awareness to maintain a healthy lifestyle along with disease prevention and maintenance is leading to increase demand for self-diagnostic testing kits that is expected to fuel the demand for the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market.

Rise in number of people suffering from novel coronavirus and the patients are using coronavirus testing kits to identify the virus at an early stage. Healthcare intuitions, companies and leading authorities are launching affordable COVID-19 self-testing kits.



Also, availability of coronavirus testing kit on online platforms by the market players for the expansion of consumer base and increase the brand visibility is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market.



The Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market is segmented based on type of test, use, full test time, technology, specimen, mobility, end-use, company, and regional distribution. Based on regional analysis, European region led the market by holding the largest market share of 34.89% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Europe witnessed high number of COVID-19 cases due to high footfall of tourists in the country led to overflow of patients in healthcare institutions. Patients began purchasing coronavirus testing kits for self-monitoring and taking appropriate steps without having the need to visit healthcare centers.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market is divided into type of test, use, full test time, technology, specimen, mobility, end-use, company, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market.

Major market players operating in the Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Roche Holdings AG

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Quidel Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company BioMedomics

Getein Biotech

Sensing Self Ltd

Hangzhou Biotest Biotech

Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Co Ltd

Biomaxima

CTK Biotech

Hunan Lituo Biotechnology Co

Vivacheck Lab

MD Solutions

Siemens

Seegene Technologies

FastSense Diagnostics

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Coronavirus Testing Kits Market, By Type of Test:

Molecular

Serological

Coronavirus Testing Kit Market, By Use:

Multiple Test

Single Test

Coronavirus Testing Kit Market by Full Test Time

5 Hours- 12 Hours

1 Hour- 5 Hours

15-60 minutes

Less than 15 minutes

12 Hours - 24 Hours

More than 1 day

Coronavirus Testing Kit Market, By Technology:

RT-PCR

Rapid Diagnostic Test

ELISA Test

Others

Coronavirus Testing Kit Market, By Specimen:

Nasopharyngeal specimen

Oropharyngeal specimen

Blood

Sputum

Others

Coronavirus Testing Kit Market, By Mobility:

Stationary

Mobile

Coronavirus Testing Kit Market, By End-Use:

Public Health Labs

Hospitals

Private or commercial Labs

Physician Labs

Others

Coronavirus Testing Kit Market, By Region:

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Australia

Japan

Hong Kong

Thailand

South Korea

Malaysia

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey

UAE

Iran

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1nmhe

