Global Corporate Exposure to Rule 10b-5 Securities Class Actions Amounts to $42.7 billion in 3Q 2021

In 3Q'21, U.S. public companies reached $50 trillion in market cap while Rule 10b-5 litigation rate dipped to a new low. Tweet this

According to the SAR Securities Class Action Rule 10b-5 Exposure Report – 3Q 2021, the U.S. SCA Rule 10b-5 Exposure Rate of U.S. issuers increased by 2 basis points to 0.08% in 3Q'21. The U.S. SCA Rule 10b-5 Litigation Rate declined for the fourth consecutive quarter by 26 basis points to 0.55% in 3Q'21.

In 3Q'21 the ADR SCA Rule 10b-5 Exposure Rate of non-U.S. issuers decreased by one basis point to 0.01%. The ADR SCA Rule 10b-5 Litigation Rate increased by 5 basis points to 0.20%.

"During 3Q of 2021, the aggregate market cap of U.S.-listed companies reached $50 trillion – $20 trillion greater than prior to the COVID pandemic – while the Rule 10b-5 litigation rate declined to its lowest level since SAR began tracking this data," said Nessim Mezrahi, CEO of SAR.

3Q 2021 Securities Class Action Landscape:

22 U.S. issuers were sued for alleged violations of Rule 10b -5. Based on allegations presented in the first-filed SCA complaint against each defendant corporation, U.S. SCA Rule 10b -5 Exposure amounts to $38.7 billion . Quarterly frequency exhibited a notable decline and exposure increased by 26.85% relative to 2Q'21.

-5. Based on allegations presented in the first-filed SCA complaint against each defendant corporation, amounts to . Quarterly frequency exhibited a notable decline and exposure increased by 26.85% relative to 2Q'21. 6 U.S. large cap issuers were sued for alleged violations of Rule 10b -5. The Large Cap SCA Rule 10b -5 Exposure amounts to $33.3 billion , a material increase of 98.1% relative to 2Q'21. The Large Cap SCA Rule 10b -5 Exposure Rate increased by 3 basis points to 0.07%. The Large Cap SCA Rule 10b -5 Litigation Rate decreased to 0.51% from 0.64% in 2Q'21.

-5. The amounts to , a material increase of 98.1% relative to 2Q'21. The increased by 3 basis points to 0.07%. The decreased to 0.51% from 0.64% in 2Q'21. 3 U.S. mid cap issuers were sued for alleged violations of Rule 10b -5. The Mid Cap SCA Rule 10b -5 Exposure amounts to $2.5 billion , a material decline of $6 billion , or 70% relative to 2Q'21. The Mid Cap SCA Rule 10b -5 Exposure Rate declined to 0.15% from 0.52% in 2Q'21. The Mid Cap SCA Rule 10b -5 Litigation Rate decreased by 42 basis points to 0.43% in 3Q'21.

-5. The amounts to , a material decline of , or 70% relative to 2Q'21. The declined to 0.15% from 0.52% in 2Q'21. The decreased by 42 basis points to 0.43% in 3Q'21. 13 U.S. small cap issuers were sued for alleged violations of Rule 10b -5. The Small Cap SCA Rule 10b -5 Exposure amounts to $2.8 billion , a decrease of $2.4 billion , or 46% relative to 2Q'21. The Small Cap SCA Rule 10b -5 Exposure Rate decreased by 32 basis points to 0.33% from 0.65% in 2Q'21. The Small Cap SCA Rule 10b -5 Litigation Rate decreased by 29 basis points to 0.61% relative to 2Q'21.

-5. The amounts to , a decrease of , or 46% relative to 2Q'21. The decreased by 32 basis points to 0.33% from 0.65% in 2Q'21. The decreased by 29 basis points to 0.61% relative to 2Q'21. 4 non-U.S. issuers that trade via ADRs in the U.S. public markets were sued for alleged violations of Rule 10b -5. The ADR SCA Rule 10b -5 Exposure decreased by $3.2 billion to $4 billion , or 44% relative to 2Q'21. The ADR SCA Rule 10b -5 Exposure Rate amounts to 0.01%, a decrease of just 1 basis point relative to 2Q'21. The ADR SCA Rule 10b -5 Litigation Rate increased to 0.20%, 5 basis points higher relative to 2Q'21.

Media Contact: Carolina M. Doherty, VP of Business Development, [email protected]

For more information, please visit: www.sarlit.com

SOURCE SAR

Related Links

http://www.sarlit.com

