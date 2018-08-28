Global Corporate Leadership Training Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.81% - Pervasiveness of AR in Corporate Leadership Training
The "Global Corporate Leadership Training Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Corporate Leadership Training Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.81% during the period 2018-2022.
Corporate leadership training is provided to the employees of an organization to enable them to become aware of their roles and responsibilities within the organization, and to prepare them for leadership roles for the future. These training programs equip employees with various leadership skills such as effective business communication, delegation strategies, and employee motivation skills.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is increased spending on corporate leadership training. Organizations are increasingly spending on leadership training year over year, as it is more cost-effective for a company to fill senior positions within its hierarchy than hire an external resource.
One trend affecting this market is the emergence of gamification in corporate training. Though organizations are ready to invest in corporate leadership training, engaging the employees is a major challenge. Gamification increases the participation and engagement of the employees.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the intense competition among vendors. There is intense competition in the market as vendors regularly introduce new programs and services to have a competitive edge in the market and render the existing programs and services obsolete.
Key vendors
- Center For Creative Leadership
- Dale Carnegie & Associates
- Franklin Covey
- GP Strategies
- Skillsoft
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Global corporate leadership training market by ILT
Global corporate leadership training market by blended training
Global corporate leadership training market by online training
Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Emergence of gamification in corporate training
Pervasiveness of AR in corporate leadership training
Increased integration of e-learning
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Landscape disruption
Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xx66v5/global_corporate?w=5
