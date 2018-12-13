Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market to 2025 - Rising Need for Consistent and Efficient Handling of Administrative Concerns

DUBLIN, Dec 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Corporate Secretarial Services Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service Type and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corporate secretarial services market accounted to US$835.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2018 - 2025, to account to US$1,440.5 Mn by 2025

Business diversity is one of the major concerns hovering around the globalization of any organization. For any company to tap larger international markets, understanding the local needs and requirements of the consumer becomes highly crucial. An internal team of experts from the company might not be well acquainted by the demographics of the particular region that the company aims to tap for future business.

Geographies around the globe are characterized by high regional diversities with respect to various facts such as demands of the customer, disposable incomes of the consumer, governmental legislations in the region, the percentage of the youth population, percentage of literacy in the region, and some cultural deviations. Altogether, these factors require a deep and focused study before for tapping the new market.

Hence, hiring personnel for performing the activity of studying the market has become a necessity for small and large organizations. It also, gives the organizations leverage to employ their own resources at different tasks other than researching. The research is cost effective for the client in the long term post successful implementation of the business.

The corporate secretarial services help in efficiently handling the administrative functions. The corporate secretarial services companies provide a competent workforce for handling the administration-oriented functions and reduce the risks of non-compliance or errors. These firms in the corporate secretarial services market have the experience and knowledge for handling the requirements of the administrative functions.

Also, they offer the reliability for addressing the requirements with pace, efficiency, and ease. They provide greater proficiency in comparison to the in-house company secretaries. The corporate secretarial service firms also help in providing the feedbacks and expert insights on how to improvise on the efficiency of the business operations.

Further, these firms provide customized and personalized services in order to meet the specific requirements of the clients. Availing the corporate secretarial services offers the end customers with the opportunity of gaining the knowledge and expertise of highly qualified personnel, without the need to hire and train in-house secretaries. This helps in saving the training & development related costs and improves the efficiency of business functions.

For the corporate secretarial services market, some of the widely used services have been broadly segmented into company & subsidiaries formation, compliance services, statutory record maintenance, corporate housekeeping, share capital assistance, advice & assistance, and others.

Further, the corporate secretarial services market has been segmented on the basis of end-users into listed companies, private firms, charity, and others. The analysis for corporate secretarial services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM) is also provided in the corporate secretarial services market report.

The top companies operating in the corporate secretarial services market TMF Group, PwC, Deloitte, Mazars, KPMG, MSP Secretaries, Luther Corporate Services Pte Ltd., Tricor Group, Ernst & Young, and Ecovis among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. Key Takeaways



3. Corporate Secretarial Services Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Pest Analysis



4. Corporate Secretarial Services Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Need For Consistent And Efficient Handling Of The Administrative Concerns

4.1.2 Increasing Competence Across Business Sectors

4.1.3 Surge Of Regional Business Diversities

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Rise In Concerns Related To Confidentiality And Complexities

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Comprehensive Offering Of Services

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Embracing The Performance Based Billing Business Model

4.4.2 Rising Implementation Across Smes

4.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



5. Corporate Secretarial Services - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market Overview

5.2 Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market Forecast And Analysis



6. Corporate Secretarial Services Market Revenue And Forecast To 2025 - Service Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market Breakdown, By Service Type, 2017 & 2025

6.3 Company & Subsidiaries Formation Market

6.4 Compliance Services Market

6.5 Statutory Record Maintenance Market

6.6 Corporate Housekeeping Market

6.7 Share Capital Assistance Market

6.8 Advice & Assistance Market



7. Corporate Secretarial Services Market Revenue And Forecast To 2025 - End User

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2017 & 2025

7.3 Listed Companies Market

7.4 Private Firms Market

7.5 Charities Market

7.6 Others Market



8. Corporate Secretarial Services Market - Geographical Analysis



9. Industry Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Initiative

9.3 Merger And Acquisition

9.4 New Product Development



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Product Mapping

10.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players



11. Global Corporate Secretarial Services - Company Profiles



TMF Group

PwC

Deloitte

Mazars

KPMG

MSP Secretaries

Luther Corporate Services Pte Ltd.

Tricor Group

Ernst & Young

Ecovis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fkhxpc/global_corporate?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

