Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market (2020 to 2026) - Featuring Cascades, DS Smith & Klabin Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corrugated Board Packaging Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corrugated board packaging market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors that drive the market growth include rising consumers', manufacturers', and the government's consciousness regarding sustainable packaging solutions. Rising adoption of cost-efficient and environmentally friendly packaging products are further influencing the growth of the market. It also contains a large amount of recyclable content which makes it efficient for the usage, which in turn, drives the market growth.



The global corrugated board packaging market has been segmented on the basis of application into food & beverages, electronic goods, pharmaceuticals, beauty & personal care, and others. One of the major applications of corrugated board packaging is in the food & beverage industry. In addition, the personal care industry further plays a role in increasing the demand for corrugated board packaging. The food & beverage segment is estimated to hold a prominent share in the market owing to the increasing demand for convenience food. This demand is further expected to increase amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which in turn, will drive the segmental growth of the market.



Geographically, the study of the global corrugated board packaging market report covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to contribute considerably to the market growth.



Moreover, the study of the report covers the analysis of various players operating in the market. Some of the prominent players covered in the report include International Paper Co., Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Plc, Cascades Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., and others. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global corrugated board packaging market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global corrugated board packaging market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global corrugated board packaging market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. WestRock Co.

3.1.1.1. Overview

3.1.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.1.4. Recent Developments

3.1.2. Mondi Group

3.1.2.1. Overview

3.1.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.2.4. Recent Developments

3.1.3. International Paper Co.

3.1.3.1. Overview

3.1.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.3.4. Recent Developments

3.1.4. Smurfit Kappa Group

3.1.4.1. Overview

3.1.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market by Application

5.1.1. Food & Beverages

5.1.2. Electronic Goods

5.1.3. Pharmaceuticals

5.1.4. Beauty &Personal Care

5.1.5. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Ariba & Co.

7.2. Cascades Inc.

7.3. DS Smith Plc

7.4. Georgia-Pacific LLC (Koch Industries Inc.)

7.5. International Paper Co.

7.6. Klabin SA

7.7. KlingelePapierwerke GmbH & Co. KG

7.8. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd.

7.9. Mondi Group

7.10. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd.

7.11. Nippon Paper Industries Ltd.

7.12. Oji Holdings Corp.

7.13. Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

7.14. Packaging Corp. of America

7.15. Rengo Co. Ltd.

7.16. Sealed Air Corp.

7.17. Smurfit Kappa Group

7.18. Waterman (Box Makers) Ltd.

7.19. WestRock Co.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wcqiwm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

