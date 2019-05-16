Global Corrugated Boxes Market to 2024 Featuring Market Leaders - International Paper Co, Nine Dragons Paper, West Rock, Smurfit Kappa, & Lee and Mann

DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corrugated Boxes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corrugated boxes market reached a value of US$ 176.1 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2011-2018.



Growing e-commerce industry is one of the primary factors driving the global corrugated boxes market. As product safety is crucial for online retailers, they prefer corrugated boxes which have proved to be an effective transit packaging material. Another factor catalyzing the market growth is the surge in the demand for packaged food products due to rising disposable incomes and lifestyle changes.



This has, in turn, led to the penetration of corrugated boxes in the food and beverage industry. The growth of the other end-use industries such as, chemicals, electronics and textiles has further escalated the global demand for corrugated boxes. Moreover, manufacturers are also coming up with different shapes, sizes and designs, in order to increase their consumer-base.



The report has segmented the global corrugated boxes market on the basis of end-use. The food products and beverage sector dominates the market, accounting for nearly a half of the total global market. Other end-use sectors include electrical and electronic goods, personal and household care goods, glassware and ceramics, paper product, chemicals and textile goods. Based on the material used, recycled corrugates exhibit a clear dominance in the market, followed by virgin corrugates.



The market is also segmented on a regional basis, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, Asia-Pacific represents the largest market, followed by Europe. An analysis of the competitive landscape provides the details of the key players operative in the market.



Some of the major players are International Paper, Nine Dragons Paper, West Rock, Smurfit Kappa Group, and Lee & Man Group.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objective of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Scope and Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Corrugated Boxes Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Material Used

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Forest Growers

5.9.3 Pulp Mills

5.9.4 Paper Manufacturers

5.9.5 Corrugated Box Manufacturers

5.9.6 Distributors

5.9.7 End Use Industries

5.9.8 Retailers

5.9.9 Waste Management Companies

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 Asia Pacific

6.2 Europe

6.3 North America

6.4 Latin America

6.5 Middle East and Africa



7 Performance by Material Used

7.1 Recycled Corrugates

7.2 Virgin Corrugates



8 Performance by End-Use

8.1 Food Products and Beverages

8.2 Paper Products

8.3 Electrical and Electronic Goods

8.4 Personal and Household Care Goods

8.5 Chemicals

8.6 Glassware and Ceramics

8.7 Textile Goods

8.8 Others



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Structure

9.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



10 Corrugated Box Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land, Location and Site Development

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Players Profiles



International Paper Company

Nine Dragons Paper

West Rock

Smurfit Kappa Group

Lee and Mann Group

