Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market Report 2020-2025: Breakdown by Ingredients (Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamins, Carotenoids, and Others) and Application (Skincare, and Hair & Nail Care)

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rising Consumer Preference for Naturally Derived Products Transforming the Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study is segmented on the basis of ingredients (collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamins, carotenoids, and others) and application (skincare, and hair & nail care).

Cosmeceutical ingredients have gained traction owing to their ability to improve appearance by delivering essential nutrients required for healthy skin, thus ensuring deep skincare.

Moreover, demographic factors including increasing women workforce participation, regional beauty trends, and an aging population have reflected in an increase in demand for specific products including anti-acne, anti-aging, and skin-lightening creams, which drives the demand for cosmeceutical ingredients. However, the lack of immediate visible effects has made the use of cosmeceutical products and ingredients challenging.

Most collagen-based products are derived from animal sources. However, with a considerable increase in the number of plant-based eaters, and with concerns over contamination, the demand for vegan collagen has increased. Considering its use as a moisturizing agent and its ability to delay aging, hyaluronic acid is expected to witness stable demand globally.

The trend of vitamin-fortified cosmetic topical solutions has also gained popularity in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom owing to their ability to offer long-lasting and skin-deep benefits. Consumers today are more aware of the composition, benefits, and possible side effects of the ingredients used in the cosmeceutical products.

As a result, the demand for naturally derived cosmeceutical ingredients such as carotenoids has multiplied. This shift in consumer preference has led carotenoid manufacturers to develop 100% natural ingredients. Polyphenols and flavonoids are antioxidants that are included in other cosmeceutical ingredients category.

The most common examples of flavonoids incorporated in cosmetic products include curcumin, pycnogel, and gingko. Pycnogel has emerged as an effective anti-ageing ingredient as it demonstrates no allergenicity or toxicity. The skincare application segment has witnessed an increase in the number of ingredient launches as well as innovations which in turn has helped it to record the highest growth rate. Cosmeceutical ingredients used in hair care applications encourage hair growth and improve hair nutrition while nail care cosmeceuticals keep the cuticles and nails healthy. Vitamins like niacin and biotin are mostly used in these applications. The hair care segment has fewer ingredient launches and innovations compared to the skin care segment, and so grows at a slower rate.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market

Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market - Scope of Analysis

Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market - Segmentation

Key Competitors for the Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market

Key Growth Metrics for the Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market

Distribution Channels for the Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumption Factors - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market

Revenue Forecast - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market

Revenue Forecast by Ingredient - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market

Revenue Forecast by Application - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Ingredient - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market

Competitive Environment - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market

Revenue Share - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market

Revenue Share Analysis - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Collagen

Key Growth Metrics for Collagen

Market Trends - Collagen

Revenue Forecast - Collagen

Revenue Forecast by Region - Collagen

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Collagen

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Collagen

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hyaluronic Acid

Key Growth Metrics for Hyaluronic Acid

Market Trends - Hyaluronic Acid

Revenue Forecast - Hyaluronic Acid

Revenue Forecast by Region - Hyaluronic Acid

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Hyaluronic Acid

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Hyaluronic Acid

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Vitamins

Key Growth Metrics for Vitamins

Market Trends - Vitamins

Revenue Forecast - Vitamins

Revenue Forecast by Region - Vitamins

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Vitamins

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Vitamins

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Carotenoids

Key Growth Metrics for Carotenoids

Market Trends - Carotenoids

Revenue Forecast - Carotenoids

Revenue Forecast by Region - Carotenoids

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Carotenoids

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Carotenoids

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Others (polyphenols, PUFAs, hydroxy acids, peptides, ceramides, and CoQ10)

Key Growth Metrics for Others

Market Trends - Others

Revenue Forecast - Others

Revenue Forecast by Region - Others

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Others

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Others

Growth Opportunity Universe - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market

Growth Opportunity 1: The Shift Towards the Use of Clean-label Ingredients

Growth Opportunity 2: The Trend of Skin Care-infused Make-up Products

Next Steps

