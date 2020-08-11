Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) - Featuring Albea, Aptar Group & Continental Bottle Among Others
Aug 11, 2020, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Rising demand for skincare, men's grooming products and eco-friendly attributes of glass packaging are the major factors driving market growth. However, fragility and weight of glass packaging are restraining market growth.
Packaging constitutes an important part of the functionality and esthetics of cosmetic and perfumery products and can affect the effectiveness of the formulation and quality of the contained product. As the glass material has superiority over other products it is widely used in the packaging of cosmetics and perfumery industry.
Based on end user, the fragrances segment is likely to have a huge demand as fragrance manufacturers prefer glass jars and bottles for packaging, as glass offers superior containment properties and is compatible with different product formulations. Glass packaging maintains scents and carbonation very well, making it a great choice for items like fragrances. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the populace here shows a marked proclivity for grooming products. Asia Pacific is home to a huge millennial population base, which serves as the key demography for end-use industries, thereby creating significant avenues for the penetration of distinguished solutions in the cosmetic and perfume glass packaging market.
Some of the key players profiled in the Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market include Albea S.A, Aptar Group Inc, Continental Bottle Co Limited, Coverpla S.A., Fusion Packaging, Gerresheimer AG, HCP Packaging, Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd, Piramal Glass Private Limited, Pochet SAS, Premi spa, Quadpack Ltd, Saverglass sas, iecam Group, Stlzle Glass Group, Swallowfield Plc, Verescence France SASU, Vitro S.A.B. de C.V. and ZIGNAGO VETRO S.p.A.
