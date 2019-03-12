Global Cosmetics & Perfumery Glass Bottles Market, 2019 - Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cosmetics and perfumery glass bottles market was valued at USD 1,745.91 million, and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 3.63% over the forecast period (2019-2024).



Urbanization, growing millennial population, and rising disposable incomes are the major contributors to this growth. Urbanization created several opportunities for the market players. Further, consumer awareness regarding the availability of different cosmetics is driving the demand for cosmetic products, and subsequently, packaging.



Key players in the fragrance and perfume market are focusing on developing natural-based fragrances, due to the rising consciousness about risks associated with synthetic fragrances. For instance, the Luxe brand positioned itself as a natural fragrance brand, and is collaborating with celebrities for product endorsement.



The increasing demand for personalized and natural fragrances is augmenting the market's growth. Key players are focusing on developing innovative fragrances and packaging to boost their sales across the world.



Furthermore, premium brands are gaining high popularity among consumers. Increasing consumer spending on luxury products, due to the rising disposable incomes (particularly in the Middle East and Europe) is instrumental in boosting the global fragrance and perfume market's growth.



Bottles have been a favored pack format for decades, constituting a majority share of perfume and cosmetic packaging, and thus demonstrating the popularity of this pack type. Bottles are the core pack types for majorly all applications in these products, and thus, there is no apparent shift in product launches.



Bottles, however, are facing fierce competition from tubes, and thus, in response to the same, companies are providing different kinds of applications and closures for bottles to make them suitable for on-the-go use.



Key Market Trends



Perfume Segment is Expected to Register Significant Growth



As glass bottles dominate the global fragrance and perfume market, the growing demand for perfume is also expected to increase the usage of glass bottles in the cosmetic sector.



Also, the demand for natural-based, fragrances instead of synthetic-based ingredients, is growing, due to growing consciousness about the risk of allergies and toxins. For instance, the US-based Luxe Brands, Inc. is positioning itself as a natural fragrance brand and is collaborating with celebrities for product endorsement.



According to industry estimates, the Indian perfume industry is valued at INR 2000 crore, estimated to grow by 50% by 2020. The current online perfume market is also estimated at INR 148 crore, and is expected to increase by approximately 120%.



Also, the increasing importance of personal grooming, coupled with growing demand from the millennial population, is forcing many luxury perfume companies to cater to local markets too.



For instance, Ahmedabad-based luxury perfume company, All Good Scents, was launched in 2014. The company introduced its luxury products in the local market and recorded a month-on-month average sales growth of 40% in 2016.



The Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies



The increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the United States for cosmetic packaging and growing trends of skincare products are some of the significant factors driving the market growth. Nail care and perfume products seem to be the biggest focus of consumers and retailers in the country. Due to the growing demand for cosmetic products, many cosmetic vendors are also adopting and innovating intelligent glass packaging solutions to improve customers' interests, as well as increase product safety.



For instance, in 2018, Verescence, with two production facilities in Atlanta, showcased its latest patented technologies in the United States, including unbreakable glass and mineral glass, as well as NEO infinite glass (the first premium clear glass composed of 90% recycled materials). It also introduced a wide range of stock bottles and many personalization techniques (colors, shapes, and decorations) that can transform La Collection bottles into customized creations.



The packaging vendors in the country are also producing airless pumps and glass bottles. These protect sensitive products, such as natural skin care creams, serums, foundations, and other preservative-free formula creams, by preventing them from excessive exposure to air, thus, increasing product shelf life up to 15%.



Competitive Landscape



The cosmetics and perfumery glass bottles market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across several countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability.



The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on cosmetics and perfumery glass bottles to strengthen their product capabilities. For instance, in Sep 2018, Lumson acquired Leoplast to boost its strength in the prestige makeup sector. This acquisition is expected to help the company generate substantial investments and support its development in international markets as an excellent manufacturer of primary packaging for lipsticks.



Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Dropper Bottles

4.2.2 Increased Emphasis on Packaging for Product Differentiation

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Growth of Plastic Packaging as a Substitute for Glass Bottles

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis



5 Market Segmentation

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Perfumes

5.1.2 Nail Care

5.1.3 Skin Care

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Verescence Inc.

6.1.2 Vidraria Anchieta

6.1.3 Vitro SAB De C.V.

6.1.4 Zignago Vetro S.p.A

6.1.5 Piramal Glass

6.1.6 Pragati Glass Pvt. Ltd.

6.1.7 Roma International PLC

6.1.8 Saver Glass Inc.

6.1.9 SGB Packaging Inc.

6.1.10 SKS Bottle & Packaging Inc.

6.1.11 Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH

6.1.12 APG Group (Verbeeck Packaging Group)

6.1.13 Baralan International S.p.A

6.1.14 Bormioli Luigi

6.1.15 Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd.

6.1.16 Continental Bottle Company Ltd.

6.1.17 Dsm Packaging Sdn. Bhd.

6.1.18 Gerresheimer Group

6.1.19 Heinz-Glas Group Holdings

6.1.20 Lumson S.p.A



7 Investment Analysis



8 Market Opportunities and Future Trends



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vvwmpj/global_cosmetics?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

