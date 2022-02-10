Global Cosmetics Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cosmetics Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Product Category (Skincare, Haircare, Makeup, Others),, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cosmetics Market was valued at USD 307.69 Billion in the year 2020.

The huge demand for cosmetics is influenced by awareness among people about the benefits of cosmetics for their skin and hair which uplifted their average expenditure on cosmetics.

Moreover, the increasing trend for sun care products, night skin repair creams, fresh face mists is likely to boost demand for cosmetic products in future, hence, paving a way for the growth in the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Based on the Product Category segment, the skincare category is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Many of the skin concerns such as pollution, sun protection, workplace stress reaching near-epidemic levels is driving the interest in skincare products.

Moreover, there is a growing desire for health-promoting and self-care products, as well as the ability of social media to empower and inform consumers more quickly, and, perhaps most importantly, the ability of new technology to simplify the unusually complex choices consumers face when dealing with skincare brands.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in Cosmetics Market, due to growing concern over health and hygiene, personal appeal, and rising demand for natural and organic beauty products and many others. China, Japan, South Korea, India are the major cosmetics markets of the world.

The online segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The advantages of e-commerce have benefited not only businesses but also customers in terms of cost and a wide range of possibilities.

Furthermore, the internet distribution method has attracted new customers with surging demand for cosmetics worldwide. The rising fashion and entertainment industries in major and emerging countries including the United States, France, and South Korea have boosted the demand for cosmetics.

While consumers in large metros are opting for online retail and e-commerce for most of their purchases, the trend is slowly penetrating in non-metro cities as well.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

L'Oreal

Unilever

Procter & Gamble Company

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Company

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

Beiersdorf AG

Coty Inc.

Natura & Co.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Cosmetics Market: Product Overview



4. Global Cosmetics Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Cosmetics Market

4.3 Global Cosmetics Market



5. Global Cosmetics Market: Segment Analysis by Products

5.1 Global Cosmetics Market Segmentation, By Product Category (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Cosmetics Market: By Product Category (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Skincare-Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Haircare-Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Makeup-Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.6 By Others-Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Cosmetics Market: Segment Analysis by Distribution Channel

6.1 Global Cosmetics Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel (Value)

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Cosmetics Market: By Distribution Channel (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Offline-Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Online-Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Cosmetics Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Cosmetics Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



8. Americas Cosmetics Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 Americas Cosmetics Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.2 Americas Cosmetics Market: Prominent Companies

8.3 Americas Cosmetics Market: Segmental Analysis

8.4 Market Segmentation by Product Category (Skincare, Haircare, Makeup, Others)

8.5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)

8.6 Americas Cosmetics Market: Country Analysis

8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Cosmetics Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

8.8 Competitive Scenario of Americas Cosmetics Market-By Country (2020 & 2026)

8.9 United States Cosmetics Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.10 United States Cosmetics Market Segmentation by Product Category, Distribution Channel (2016-2026)

8.11 Canada Cosmetics Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.12 Canada Cosmetics Market Segmentation by Product Category, Distribution Channel (2016-2026)

8.13 Brazil Cosmetics Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.14 Brazil Cosmetics Market Segmentation by Product Category, Distribution Channel (2016-2026)



9. Europe Cosmetics Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. APAC Cosmetics Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Global Cosmetics Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Cosmetics Market Drivers

11.2 Global Cosmetics Market Restraints

11.3 Global Cosmetics Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cosmetics Market - By Product Category (Year 2026)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cosmetics Market - By Distribution Channel (Year 2026)

12.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cosmetics Market -By Region (Year 2026)



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Share of global leading companies

15.2 SWOT Analysis-Global Cosmetics Market

15.3 Porter Five Force Analysis - Global Cosmetics Market



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16.1 L'Oreal,

16.2 Unilever

16.3 Procter & Gamble Company

16.4 Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

16.5 Shiseido Company

16.6 Johnson & Johnson

16.7 Kao Corporation

16.8 Beiersdorf AG

16.9 Coty Inc.

16.10 Natura & Co.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vd5zft

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets