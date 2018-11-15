Global Costume Jewelry Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Costume Jewelry in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Ear Rings, Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains, Rings, Brooches, Pendants & Pins, Cuff Links & Studs, and Other Costume Jewelry.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 64 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Avon Products Inc.

- BaubleBar

- Buckley London

- Chanel SA

- GIANNI VERSACE S.p.A

- Giorgio Armani S.p.A







COSTUME JEWELRY MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, OCTOBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Costume Jewelry - A Lucrative Segment of Fashion Industry

Market Outlook

Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth

India & China: Countries with Young Population Offer Significant Opportunities

A Snapshot on Market Characteristics

Apparel Purchases Influence Choice of Costume Jewelry

Seasonality and Demographics Promote Demand

Ever Green Costume Jewelry

Jewelry Market - An Overview

Table 1: Global Market for Jewelry by Type (2000 - 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Retail Value for Branded and Unbranded Jewelry (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Market for Jewelry by Type (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Retail Value for Costume Jewelry, Luxury and Non-Luxury Jewelry (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Trade Statistics

Table 3: Leading Global Exporters of Imitation Jewelry (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Export Values by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Leading Global Importers of Imitation Jewelry (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Import Values by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & CHALLENGES



Bold Jewelry - An Overriding Trend of Late

Technology Brings About a Transformation of the Jewelry Industry

Fashion Meets Functionality with Wearable Technology

Select Fashionable Wearable Techs

Augmented Reality Brings in a Revolution in Jewelry Shopping

Luxury Brands Woo Customers with High-End Costume Jewelry

Fashion Trends Dictate New Jewelry Designs

Blending Metals And Materials - An ongoing Trend

Self- Purchasing Spurs Lifestyle Brands to Offer Costume Jewelry

3D Printing Simplifies Jewelry Making

Costume Jewelry Makers Turn to New Materials

Favorable Demographic Trends Spur Market Opportunities

Women - The Largest Consumer Base

Table 5: Percentage Share of Female Population by Region (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Percentage Share of Female Population in the Age Group (15-25) by Country (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Working Women Population Boosts Demand for High End Costume Jewelry

Table 7: Female Labor Force as a Percentage of Total Labor Force (1990, 1997, 2007, and 2017) for Major Countries Worldwide (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Men Embrace Costume Jewelry

Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment

Table 8: Leading Nations with Teen Population between the ages of 14-25 years: 2017 (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Middle Class Population to Promote Market Expansion

Table 9: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region (2017, 2025P & 2030P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Improving Standards of Living in Developing Countries

Consumer Spending and Economic Scenario

Artificial Jewelry Raises Environmental/Health Concerns

Heavy Metal Contamination Continues to Remain a Cause for Concern

Channels of Distribution

Branding

Brick & Mortar Stores Continue to be a Major Draw for Costume Jewelry Sales

Online Retailing Emerges Major Growth Driver for Fashion Accessories Market

Ranking of Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Phones Drives M-Commerce

Table 11: Mobile Gains Prominence in E-Commerce Market - Mobile as % of E-Commerce Transactions by Category for 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Jewelry

Definition of Costume Jewelry

Age-Old Existence of Costume Jewelry

Segmentation of Costume Jewelry

Low-end Costume Jewelry

Middle-range Jewelry

Upper-end Market

Phases of Costume Jewelry Production

Common Service Facilities





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE





5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Avon Products, Inc. (UK)

BaubleBar (USA)

Buckley London (UK)

Chanel SA (France)

GIANNI VERSACE S.p.A (Italy)

Giorgio Armani S.p.A (Italy)

Gucci Group NV (Italy)

Guess, Inc. (USA)

Halcyon Days (UK)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (Sweden)

H. Stern S.A (Brazil)

K&M Accessories (USA)

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (France)

PANDORA A/S (Denmark)

PRADA (Italy)

Roman Research, Inc. (USA)

Swarovski Group (Austria)

Zara (Spain)

5.2 Product Launches/Introductions

PANDORA Introduces PANDORA Reflexions,

Buckley London Launches London Autumn Winter 2018 Collections

Buckley London Introduces New Collections for Spring Summer 2018

Chrysalis Introduces Range of Expandable Bracelets

Buckley London Launches Spring Summer 2017 Collections

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Fura Gems Acquires Ruby Mining Licenses

PANDORA Starts Triple Crafting Facility

Gangsu Gangtai Holding Acquires Majority Stake in Buccellati

Samuel Aaron to Close Operations at Mount Vernon Plant

K&M Accessories to Acquire Assets of Robert Rose Jewelry

Avec Les Filles Signs Partnership with K&M Accessories





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ear Rings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Ear Rings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Ear Rings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Rings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Rings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Brooches, Pendants & Pins by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Brooches, Pendants & Pins by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Brooches, Pendants & Pins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cuff Links & Studs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Cuff Links & Studs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Cuff Links & Studs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Costume Jewelry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Other Costume Jewelry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Costume Jewelry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Primer

US Costume Jewelry Market - Snapshot

Table 33: US Market for Jewelry by Type (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Values Sales for Cultured Pearl, Diamond, Fashion Jewelry, Gold, Loose Diamonds, Watches & Timepieces, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Online Platform Provides a Major Boost

Women: The Largest Customer Base for Costume Jewelry

Table 34: Female Population in the US by Age Group (2017) (in %) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Major Factors Influencing Purchase of Costume Jewelry (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Generation Z - Playing an Important Role

Costume Jewelry Regulations

Export/Import Statistics

Table 36: US Imports of Imitation Jewelry (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: US Exports of Imitation Jewelry (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: US Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: US 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Primer

Export-Import Statistics

Table 41: Canadian Exports of Imitation Jewelry (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Canadian Imports of Imitation Jewelry (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Canadian Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Primer

History of Costume Jewelry in Japan

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Japanese Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

The EU Market

The EU Market

Regulations on Chemicals and Heavy Metals in Costume Jewelry

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: European Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: European 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Primer

Table 55: French Market for Jewelry by Type (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Costume Jewelry, Gold, Plated Gold, and Silver (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: French Market for Jewelry by Type (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Costume Jewelry, Gold, Plated Gold, and Silver (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: French Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: French 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: German Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: German 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Primer

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Italian Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Online Sales Witnesses Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 66: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: UK Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: UK 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Spanish Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Russian Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Focus on Select Markets

Focus on Select Markets Belgium

Czech Republic

Netherlands

Sweden

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Rising Disposable Income Boosts Demand

B.Market Analytics

Table 78: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Geographic Region/ Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Geographic Region/ Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Fashion Conscious Women Spur Growth in High-End Costume Jewelry

E-Retailing Offers New Avenues of Growth

Table 84: Number of Internet Users in Million and Mobile Internet Users as % of Total Internet Users in China for the Years 2014 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 85: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Chinese Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Overview

Table 88: Indian Market for Imitation Jewelry (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Rural and Urban Areas (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Snapshots

Online Retailing Spurs Opportunities for Costume Jewelry

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Indian Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 95: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Latin American Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Latin American Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6.1 Brazil

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 101: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Brazilian Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6.2 Rest of Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Argentinean Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 104: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Rest of World

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Rest of World Historic Review for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Costume Jewelry by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ear Rings; Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains; Rings; Brooches, Pendants & Pins; Cuff Links & Studs; and Other Costume Jewelry Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 64 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 66) The United States (14) Europe (35) - France (8) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (6) - Italy (11) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13) Middle East (2) Latin America (2)

