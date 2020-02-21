Global Costume Jewelry Industry
Feb 21, 2020, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Costume Jewelry market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.5%. Necklaces, Bracelets, & Chains, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.9 Billion by the year 2025, Necklaces, Bracelets, & Chains will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621734/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$401.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$326.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Necklaces, Bracelets, & Chains will reach a market size of US$883.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Avon Products Inc.
- BaubleBar
- Buckley London
- Chanel SA
- DCK Concessions
- Gianni Versace S.p.A
- Giorgio Armani S.p.A.
- Gucci Group NV
- GUESS, Inc.
- Halcyon Days
- H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- H. Stern S.A
- K&M Accessories
- LVMH Group
- Louis Vuitton
- PANDORA A/S
- PRADA
- Roman Research, Inc.
- Swarovski Group
- Zara
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621734/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Costume Jewelry - A Lucrative Segment of Fashion Industry
Recent Market Activity
Market Outlook
Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth
A Snapshot on Market Characteristics
Apparel Purchases Influence Choice of Costume Jewelry
Seasonality and Demographics Promote Demand
Ever Green Costume Jewelry
Jewelry Market - An Overview
Trade Statistics
Global Competitor Market Shares
Costume Jewelry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Avon Products, Inc. (UK)
BaubleBar (USA)
Buckley London (UK)
Chanel SA (France)
GIANNI VERSACE S.p.A (Italy)
Giorgio Armani S.p.A (Italy)
Gucci Group NV (Italy)
Guess, Inc. (USA)
Halcyon Days (UK)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (Sweden)
H. Stern S.A (Brazil)
K&M Accessories (USA)
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (France)
PANDORA A/S (Denmark)
PRADA (Italy)
Roman Research, Inc. (USA)
Swarovski Group (Austria)
Zara (Spain)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bold Jewelry - An Overriding Trend of Late
Technology Brings About a Transformation of the Jewelry Industry
Fashion Meets Functionality with Wearable Technology
Select Fashionable Wearable Techs
Augmented Reality Brings in a Revolution in Jewelry Shopping
Luxury Brands Woo Customers with High-End Costume Jewelry
Fashion Trends Dictate New Jewelry Designs
Blending Metals And Materials - An ongoing Trend
Self- Purchasing Spurs Lifestyle Brands to Offer Costume Jewelry
3D Printing Simplifies Jewelry Making
Costume Jewelry Makers Turn to New Materials
Favorable Demographic Trends Spur Market Opportunities
Women - The Largest Consumer Base
Rising Working Women Population Boosts Demand for High End
Costume Jewelry
Men Embrace Costume Jewelry
Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment
Growing Middle Class Population to Promote Market Expansion
Improving Standards of Living in Developing Countries
Consumer Spending and Economic Scenario
Artificial Jewelry Raises Environmental/Health Concerns
Heavy Metal Contamination Continues to Remain a Cause for Concern
Channels of Distribution
Branding
Brick & Mortar Stores Continue to be a Major Draw for Costume
Jewelry Sales
Online Retailing Emerges Major Growth Driver for Fashion
Accessories Market
Ranking of Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision
Increasing Penetration of Mobile Phones Drives M-Commerce
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Costume Jewelry Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Costume Jewelry Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Costume Jewelry Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Necklaces, Bracelets, & Chains (Product Segment) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Necklaces, Bracelets, & Chains (Product Segment)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2009 to 2017
Table 6: Necklaces, Bracelets, & Chains (Product Segment)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Rings (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Rings (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Rings (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Ear Rings (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Ear Rings (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Ear Rings (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Brooches, Pendants, & Pins (Product Segment) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Brooches, Pendants, & Pins (Product Segment) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Brooches, Pendants, & Pins (Product Segment) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Cuff Links, & Studs (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Cuff Links, & Studs (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Cuff Links, & Studs (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Costume Jewelry Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Costume Jewelry Market in the United States by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 24: United States Costume Jewelry Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Costume Jewelry Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 27: Costume Jewelry Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Costume Jewelry: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Costume Jewelry Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Costume Jewelry Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Costume Jewelry Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Costume Jewelry Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: Chinese Costume Jewelry Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Costume Jewelry Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Costume Jewelry Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Costume Jewelry Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: European Costume Jewelry Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 38: Costume Jewelry Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: European Costume Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 40: Costume Jewelry Market in France by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: French Costume Jewelry Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 42: French Costume Jewelry Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Costume Jewelry Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Costume Jewelry Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 45: German Costume Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Costume Jewelry Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Costume Jewelry Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 48: Italian Costume Jewelry Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Costume Jewelry: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Costume Jewelry Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: United Kingdom Costume Jewelry Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Spanish Costume Jewelry Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 54: Costume Jewelry Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Costume Jewelry Market in Russia by Product Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 57: Russian Costume Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 59: Costume Jewelry Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Rest of Europe Costume Jewelry Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Costume Jewelry Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Costume Jewelry Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Costume Jewelry Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Costume Jewelry Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Costume Jewelry Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Costume Jewelry Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Australian Costume Jewelry Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 69: Australian Costume Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Indian Costume Jewelry Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 72: Costume Jewelry Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Costume Jewelry Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: South Korean Costume Jewelry Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 75: Costume Jewelry Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Costume Jewelry:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Costume Jewelry Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Costume Jewelry Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Costume Jewelry Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 80: Costume Jewelry Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Costume Jewelry Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Latin American Costume Jewelry Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Costume Jewelry Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 84: Latin American Costume Jewelry Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 86: Costume Jewelry Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Argentinean Costume Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 88: Costume Jewelry Market in Brazil by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: Brazilian Costume Jewelry Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 90: Brazilian Costume Jewelry Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 91: Costume Jewelry Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Mexican Costume Jewelry Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 93: Mexican Costume Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Costume Jewelry Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 95: Costume Jewelry Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Costume Jewelry Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Costume Jewelry Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Costume Jewelry Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: The Middle East Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: The Middle East Costume Jewelry Historic Market by
Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 102: Costume Jewelry Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Market for Costume Jewelry: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Costume Jewelry Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Iranian Costume Jewelry Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 107: Costume Jewelry Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Israeli Costume Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Costume Jewelry Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Costume Jewelry Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Costume Jewelry Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Costume Jewelry Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Costume Jewelry Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 114: Costume Jewelry Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Costume Jewelry Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Costume Jewelry Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 117: Rest of Middle East Costume Jewelry Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 118: African Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Costume Jewelry Market in Africa by Product Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 120: African Costume Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 64
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621734/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article