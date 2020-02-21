Global Costume Jewelry Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Costume Jewelry market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.5%. Necklaces, Bracelets, & Chains, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.9 Billion by the year 2025, Necklaces, Bracelets, & Chains will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$401.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$326.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Necklaces, Bracelets, & Chains will reach a market size of US$883.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Avon Products Inc.

BaubleBar

Buckley London

Chanel SA

DCK Concessions

Gianni Versace S .p.A

.p.A Giorgio Armani S.p.A .

. Gucci Group NV

GUESS, Inc.

Halcyon Days

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

H. Stern S.A

K&M Accessories

LVMH Group

Louis Vuitton

PANDORA A/S

PRADA

Roman Research, Inc.

Swarovski Group

Zara

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Costume Jewelry - A Lucrative Segment of Fashion Industry

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth

A Snapshot on Market Characteristics

Apparel Purchases Influence Choice of Costume Jewelry

Seasonality and Demographics Promote Demand

Ever Green Costume Jewelry

Jewelry Market - An Overview

Trade Statistics

Global Competitor Market Shares

Costume Jewelry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Avon Products, Inc. (UK)

BaubleBar (USA)

Buckley London (UK)

Chanel SA (France)

GIANNI VERSACE S.p.A (Italy)

Giorgio Armani S.p.A (Italy)

Gucci Group NV (Italy)

Guess, Inc. (USA)

Halcyon Days (UK)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (Sweden)

H. Stern S.A (Brazil)

K&M Accessories (USA)

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (France)

PANDORA A/S (Denmark)

PRADA (Italy)

Roman Research, Inc. (USA)

Swarovski Group (Austria)

Zara (Spain)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Bold Jewelry - An Overriding Trend of Late

Technology Brings About a Transformation of the Jewelry Industry

Fashion Meets Functionality with Wearable Technology

Select Fashionable Wearable Techs

Augmented Reality Brings in a Revolution in Jewelry Shopping

Luxury Brands Woo Customers with High-End Costume Jewelry

Fashion Trends Dictate New Jewelry Designs

Blending Metals And Materials - An ongoing Trend

Self- Purchasing Spurs Lifestyle Brands to Offer Costume Jewelry

3D Printing Simplifies Jewelry Making

Costume Jewelry Makers Turn to New Materials

Favorable Demographic Trends Spur Market Opportunities

Women - The Largest Consumer Base

Rising Working Women Population Boosts Demand for High End

Costume Jewelry

Men Embrace Costume Jewelry

Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment

Growing Middle Class Population to Promote Market Expansion

Improving Standards of Living in Developing Countries

Consumer Spending and Economic Scenario

Artificial Jewelry Raises Environmental/Health Concerns

Heavy Metal Contamination Continues to Remain a Cause for Concern

Channels of Distribution

Branding

Brick & Mortar Stores Continue to be a Major Draw for Costume

Jewelry Sales

Online Retailing Emerges Major Growth Driver for Fashion

Accessories Market

Ranking of Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Phones Drives M-Commerce





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Costume Jewelry Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Costume Jewelry Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Costume Jewelry Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Necklaces, Bracelets, & Chains (Product Segment) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Necklaces, Bracelets, & Chains (Product Segment)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2009 to 2017

Table 6: Necklaces, Bracelets, & Chains (Product Segment)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Rings (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Rings (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Rings (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Ear Rings (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Ear Rings (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Ear Rings (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Brooches, Pendants, & Pins (Product Segment) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Brooches, Pendants, & Pins (Product Segment) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Brooches, Pendants, & Pins (Product Segment) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Cuff Links, & Studs (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Cuff Links, & Studs (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Cuff Links, & Studs (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Costume Jewelry Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Costume Jewelry Market in the United States by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 24: United States Costume Jewelry Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Costume Jewelry Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 27: Costume Jewelry Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Costume Jewelry: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Costume Jewelry Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: Japanese Costume Jewelry Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Costume Jewelry Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Costume Jewelry Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: Chinese Costume Jewelry Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Costume Jewelry Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Costume Jewelry Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Costume Jewelry Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: European Costume Jewelry Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 38: Costume Jewelry Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: European Costume Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 40: Costume Jewelry Market in France by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: French Costume Jewelry Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 42: French Costume Jewelry Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Costume Jewelry Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Costume Jewelry Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 45: German Costume Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 46: Italian Costume Jewelry Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Costume Jewelry Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 48: Italian Costume Jewelry Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Costume Jewelry: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Costume Jewelry Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: United Kingdom Costume Jewelry Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Spanish Costume Jewelry Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 54: Costume Jewelry Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Costume Jewelry Market in Russia by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 57: Russian Costume Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 59: Costume Jewelry Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Rest of Europe Costume Jewelry Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Costume Jewelry Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Costume Jewelry Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Costume Jewelry Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Costume Jewelry Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Costume Jewelry Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Costume Jewelry Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Australian Costume Jewelry Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 69: Australian Costume Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 70: Indian Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Indian Costume Jewelry Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 72: Costume Jewelry Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Costume Jewelry Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: South Korean Costume Jewelry Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 75: Costume Jewelry Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Costume Jewelry:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Costume Jewelry Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Costume Jewelry Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Costume Jewelry Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 80: Costume Jewelry Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Costume Jewelry Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Latin American Costume Jewelry Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: Costume Jewelry Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: Latin American Costume Jewelry Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 86: Costume Jewelry Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Argentinean Costume Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 88: Costume Jewelry Market in Brazil by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Brazilian Costume Jewelry Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 90: Brazilian Costume Jewelry Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 91: Costume Jewelry Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Mexican Costume Jewelry Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 93: Mexican Costume Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Costume Jewelry Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 95: Costume Jewelry Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Latin America Costume Jewelry Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Costume Jewelry Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Costume Jewelry Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: The Middle East Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: The Middle East Costume Jewelry Historic Market by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 102: Costume Jewelry Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Market for Costume Jewelry: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Costume Jewelry Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Iranian Costume Jewelry Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 107: Costume Jewelry Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Israeli Costume Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Costume Jewelry Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Costume Jewelry Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 111: Saudi Arabian Costume Jewelry Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Costume Jewelry Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: United Arab Emirates Costume Jewelry Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 114: Costume Jewelry Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Costume Jewelry Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Rest of Middle East Costume Jewelry Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 117: Rest of Middle East Costume Jewelry Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 118: African Costume Jewelry Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Costume Jewelry Market in Africa by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 120: African Costume Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 64

