Global Costume Jewelry Market Report 2021: Market tom Reach $40 Billion by 2027 - Brick & Mortar Stores Continue to be a Major Draw
Aug 31, 2021, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Costume Jewelry - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Costume Jewelry Market to Reach $40.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Costume Jewelry estimated at US$32.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Necklaces, Bracelets, & Chains, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$17.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rings segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Costume Jewelry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
Ear Rings Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR
In the global Ear Rings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Costume Jewelry - A Lucrative Segment of Fashion Industry
- Recent Market Activity
- Market Outlook
- Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth
- A Snapshot on Market Characteristics
- Apparel Purchases Influence Choice of Costume Jewelry
- Seasonality and Demographics Promote Demand
- Ever Green Costume Jewelry
- Jewelry Market - An Overview
- Trade Statistics
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 64 Featured)
- Avon Products, Inc. (UK)
- BaubleBar (USA)
- Buckley London (UK)
- Chanel SA (France)
- GIANNI VERSACE S.p.A (Italy)
- Giorgio Armani S.p.A (Italy)
- Gucci Group NV (Italy)
- Guess, Inc. (USA)
- Halcyon Days (UK)
- H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (Sweden)
- H. Stern S.A (Brazil)
- K&M Accessories (USA)
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (France)
- PANDORA A/S (Denmark)
- PRADA (Italy)
- Roman Research, Inc. (USA)
- Swarovski Group (Austria)
- Zara (Spain)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Bold Jewelry - An Overriding Trend of Late
- Technology Brings About a Transformation of the Jewelry Industry
- Fashion Meets Functionality with Wearable Technology
- Select Fashionable Wearable Techs
- Augmented Reality Brings in a Revolution in Jewelry Shopping
- Luxury Brands Woo Customers with High-End Costume Jewelry
- Fashion Trends Dictate New Jewelry Designs
- Blending Metals And Materials - An ongoing Trend
- Self- Purchasing Spurs Lifestyle Brands to Offer Costume Jewelry
- 3D Printing Simplifies Jewelry Making
- Costume Jewelry Makers Turn to New Materials
- Favorable Demographic Trends Spur Market Opportunities
- Women - The Largest Consumer Base
- Rising Working Women Population Boosts Demand for High End Costume Jewelry
- Men Embrace Costume Jewelry
- Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment
- Growing Middle Class Population to Promote Market Expansion
- Improving Standards of Living in Developing Countries
- Consumer Spending and Economic Scenario
- Artificial Jewelry Raises Environmental/Health Concerns
- Heavy Metal Contamination Continues to Remain a Cause for Concern
- Channels of Distribution
- Branding
- Brick & Mortar Stores Continue to be a Major Draw for Costume Jewelry Sales
- Online Retailing Emerges Major Growth Driver for Fashion Accessories Market
- Ranking of Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision
- Increasing Penetration of Mobile Phones Drives M-Commerce
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
