Global Counter Misinformation (DeepFake & Fake News) Solutions Market 2020-2026: Global Security Concerns & Assessment

For the past century Fake News has become a significant problem, as exploiting news outlets and social media platforms to disseminate misinformation to influence individuals' actions has become widespread. The negative impact of Fake News, especially within the political, economic, and social environments is increasing, emphasizing the need to detect and identify these Fake News stories in near real-time. Furthermore, the latest trend of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create fake videos, known as "DeepFakes" or "FakeNews 2.0", is a fast-growing phenomenon creating major concerns. AI technology enables, basically anyone, to create a fake video that shows a person or persons performing an action at an event that never occurred. Although DeepFakes are not as prevalent and widespread as Fake News articles, they are increasing in popularity and have a much greater effect on the general population. In addition, the sophistication behind the creation of DeepFake videos increases the difficulty of identifying and detecting them, making them a much more effective and destructive tool for perpetrators.



As the usage and threat of DeepFakes and Fake News intensifies, so do efforts to develop new detection methods, resulting in the next wave of (mis)information warfare. The proliferation of technology, specifically Artificial Intelligence, allow wide scale and easy to use solutions to create synthetic media that seems very real, either in video, photos, or text. In combination with networks of fake profiles, bot networks and smart utilization of social media, the attackers have many ways to influence either the public or specific individuals. As media and technology are now being used for cyber terrorism, criminal activity, espionage and military warfare, the new age of information warfare threatens democracies worldwide, pushing governments to combat this threat with large investments.



Intelligence, Law Enforcement, and other Governmental agencies are taking active roles in tackling the threat that (mis)information warfare poses and are spending growing budgets on technology that can detect and counter Fake News and DeepFake media.



This report covers this up and coming market, focused on detection and mitigation solutions for Fake News and DeepFakes.



In many cases the two are used simultaneously, however each one requires different tools and methods to detect and mitigate. Currently, most of the market spending goes towards the detection and monitoring part of the Information Warfare, while a smaller portion is invested towards digital forensics, trying to trace the source, after the damage has been done.

The report presents for each submarket 2019 data and projects the 2020-2026 market. It addresses the "money trail" - each dollar spent - via 3 orthogonal market segments.



Questions answered in this market report include:

What will be the counter deepfake and counter fake news software market size in 2019-2025? What will the relevant trends be during that time?

What will be the deepfake detection software market size in 2019-2025?

What will be the fake news detection software market size in 2019-2025?

Which submarkets in this field provide attractive business opportunities?

Which regions are expected to invest most in these capabilities?

Which end users are expected to invest most in these capabilities?

What are the market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the prominent vendors in the market?

What type of regulations are countries implementing to fight the threats posed by deepfake and fake news activities?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary.



2 Misinformation in Homeland Security, Public Safety and National Security Market Background & Assessment



3 Counter Misinformation in Homeland Security, Public Safety and National Security Market Background & Assessment



4 Counter Misinformation Country Regulatory Frameworks.



5 Select Counter Misinformation Projects and Programs in Homeland Security, Public Safety & National Security.



6 Global Security Concerns & Assessment



7 Homeland Security, Public Safety, and National Security Agencies Background



8 Proliferation of Data



9 Type of Data Sources



10 Threats Generated by Misinformation Campaigns



11 Technology



12 Vertical Markets



13 Regional Markets



14 Leading Vendors

14.1 Social Media Platform Conglomarates Misinformation Detection Initiatives.

14.2 Cheq.

14.3 Cyabra.

14.4 Falso Tech.

14.5 Sensity.

14.6 Microsoft

14.7 Axon.

14.8 Logically.

14.9 Datalytics24.

14.10 Wordproof

14.11 Truepic.

14.12 Right of Reply.

14.13 Factmata.

14.14 Digital Fingerprints.

14.15 Trueinchain.

14.16 Fabula AI (a Twitter company)

14.17 Shieldsquare.

14.18 Imperva.

14.19 Fastly



