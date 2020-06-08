Global Counter-UAV Market Analysis 2020-2028 - Market is Forecast to Grow to USD 5.47 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rise of unmanned platforms has opened multiple opportunities across the Defense and Commercial arena. However, the abuse of UAV technology has given rise to the Counter- UAV technology. In a typical defense environment, the missile defense system is capable of preventing any unmanned platform from entering the restricted airspace, however, the cost incurred does not justify its usage. The projectiles used by the C-UAV system are cost-effective compared to the missile defense system, which is also one of the key drivers of the platform.



The Counter- UAV market is estimated at around USD 1.8 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to USD 5.47 Billion by 2028. The cumulative market is expected to surpass USD 32 Billion. The C-UAV market is expected to experience a CAGR growth of around 13%. The Ground-Based Platforms are expected to continue its dominance in the market, these include both the fixed platforms and vehicle-mounted platforms.



The study period of this report is from 2018-2028, and the forecast period of the report is from 2020-2028.



The report is aimed at:

Analyzing the key trends in the market, these include the key drivers, restraints, and challenges which are expected to shape this market in the forecast period.

Understanding the key technologies which are expected to impact this market during the period 2020-2028, maturation of these technologies could push a few existing technologies to redundancy.

A detailed analysis of the software interfaces has been covered in detailed in the report.

The top ten countries have been analyzed, the key regulations in these countries have also been covered in the same section.

Detailed coverage of the PEST and Porter's five forces in the Counter- Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market.

The Opportunity Analysis chapter highlights the high growth market segments across the C-UAV market.

The market forecast segment-wise and understand the high potential markets.

Understanding the various scenarios and their impacts in the C-UAV market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Current Market Overview in the Global Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market



4 Market Segmentation



5 Market Analysis



6 Country Analysis



7 Global C-UAV Market to 2028



8 Global C-UAV Technology Market to 2028



9 Global C-UAV Market by Region to 2028



10 Global C-UAV Market by Interdiction to 2028



11 Opportunity Analysis



12 Events Based Forecast



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Lockheed Martin

13.2 Raytheon

13.3 QinetiQ

13.4 Thales Group

13.5 Rheinmetall Group

13.6 Cobham

13.7 Northrop Grumman

13.8 ASELSAN A.S.

13.9 Elbit Systems

13.10 Drone Shield

13.11 Other Companies Mentioned

13.11.1 Chenega Europe

13.11.2 Meritis

13.11.3 Repulse

13.11.4 Elta Systems

13.11.5 Accipter Radar

13.11.6 My Defense Communication

13.11.7 Advanced Protection Systems

13.11.8 Allen Vanguard

13.11.9 ALX Systems

13.11.10 Broadfield Security Services

13.11.11 Delft Dynamics

13.11.12 DeTect, Inc

13.11.13 ELT-Roma

13.11.14 EXPONENT

13.11.15 IACIT

13.11.16 JIUN AN TECHNOLOGY

13.11.17 Joint-Stock Company Scientific and Technical Center for Radio-Electronic Warfare

13.11.18 KB Radar Design Bureau

13.11.19 MC-CLIC

13.11.20 Microflown AVISA

13.11.21 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

13.11.22 Nammo

13.11.23 NEC Corp.

13.11.24 Nizhny Novgorod Research Institute of Radio Engineering

13.11.25 OPTIX

13.11.26 Panasonic

13.11.27 Robin Radar Systems

13.11.28 Rostec

13.11.29 Sensofusion

13.11.30 Sohgo Security Services

13.11.31 Squarehead

13.11.32 Terra Hexen

13.11.33 VETH Systems

13.11.34 ZALA Aero Group

14 Conclusions and Recommendations



