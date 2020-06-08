Global Counter-UAV Market Analysis 2020-2028 - Market is Forecast to Grow to USD 5.47 Billion by 2028
DUBLIN, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rise of unmanned platforms has opened multiple opportunities across the Defense and Commercial arena. However, the abuse of UAV technology has given rise to the Counter- UAV technology. In a typical defense environment, the missile defense system is capable of preventing any unmanned platform from entering the restricted airspace, however, the cost incurred does not justify its usage. The projectiles used by the C-UAV system are cost-effective compared to the missile defense system, which is also one of the key drivers of the platform.
The Counter- UAV market is estimated at around USD 1.8 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to USD 5.47 Billion by 2028. The cumulative market is expected to surpass USD 32 Billion. The C-UAV market is expected to experience a CAGR growth of around 13%. The Ground-Based Platforms are expected to continue its dominance in the market, these include both the fixed platforms and vehicle-mounted platforms.
The study period of this report is from 2018-2028, and the forecast period of the report is from 2020-2028.
The report is aimed at:
- Analyzing the key trends in the market, these include the key drivers, restraints, and challenges which are expected to shape this market in the forecast period.
- Understanding the key technologies which are expected to impact this market during the period 2020-2028, maturation of these technologies could push a few existing technologies to redundancy.
- A detailed analysis of the software interfaces has been covered in detailed in the report.
- The top ten countries have been analyzed, the key regulations in these countries have also been covered in the same section.
- Detailed coverage of the PEST and Porter's five forces in the Counter- Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market.
- The Opportunity Analysis chapter highlights the high growth market segments across the C-UAV market.
- The market forecast segment-wise and understand the high potential markets.
- Understanding the various scenarios and their impacts in the C-UAV market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Current Market Overview in the Global Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market
4 Market Segmentation
5 Market Analysis
6 Country Analysis
7 Global C-UAV Market to 2028
8 Global C-UAV Technology Market to 2028
9 Global C-UAV Market by Region to 2028
10 Global C-UAV Market by Interdiction to 2028
11 Opportunity Analysis
12 Events Based Forecast
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Lockheed Martin
13.2 Raytheon
13.3 QinetiQ
13.4 Thales Group
13.5 Rheinmetall Group
13.6 Cobham
13.7 Northrop Grumman
13.8 ASELSAN A.S.
13.9 Elbit Systems
13.10 Drone Shield
13.11 Other Companies Mentioned
13.11.1 Chenega Europe
13.11.4 Elta Systems
13.11.5 Accipter Radar
13.11.6 My Defense Communication
13.11.7 Advanced Protection Systems
13.11.8 Allen Vanguard
13.11.9 ALX Systems
13.11.10 Broadfield Security Services
13.11.11 Delft Dynamics
13.11.12 DeTect, Inc
13.11.13 ELT-Roma
13.11.14 EXPONENT
13.11.15 IACIT
13.11.16 JIUN AN TECHNOLOGY
13.11.17 Joint-Stock Company Scientific and Technical Center for Radio-Electronic Warfare
13.11.18 KB Radar Design Bureau
13.11.19 MC-CLIC
13.11.20 Microflown AVISA
13.11.21 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
13.11.22 Nammo
13.11.23 NEC Corp.
13.11.24 Nizhny Novgorod Research Institute of Radio Engineering
13.11.25 OPTIX
13.11.26 Panasonic
13.11.27 Robin Radar Systems
13.11.28 Rostec
13.11.29 Sensofusion
13.11.30 Sohgo Security Services
13.11.31 Squarehead
13.11.32 Terra Hexen
13.11.33 VETH Systems
13.11.34 ZALA Aero Group
13.11.35 Meritis
13.11.36 Repulse
14 Conclusions and Recommendations
