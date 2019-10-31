Global Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Market 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Counter UAS Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for counter unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) continues to grow as the proliferation of small aerial drones produces new threat scenarios on the battlefield and in everyday society. C-UAS operations are becoming a necessity for deployed warfighters and are increasingly valued by commercial and civil end users to provide protection from those who operate cheap and easy-to-obtain drones in a careless, clueless, or criminal manner.

While demand and spending for C-UAS is growing worldwide, several roadblocks are keeping the market from flourishing; some are more prominent in specific locations. This research service provides a macro view of estimated historical, current, and expected spending in the C-UAS market while taking into account various issues driving and restraining demand.

This study also contains an evaluation of significant market growth opportunities based on trends and supported by a collection of insights from industry insiders. Strategic imperatives for executives to consider when deciding whether to act on the listed growth opportunities also are highlighted. Finally, three far-reaching predictions are provided concerning how the market might change or be disrupted.

This document is essential to any potential C-UAS purchaser; any defense or commercial company that offers C-UAS solutions, support, or services; and any company interested in entering the market.

RESEARCH SCOPE

The global C-UAS market size is based on data derived from secondary resources such as the US government's Federal Procurement Database System and various media outlets as well as primary resources that include interviews with more than two dozen market participants. This report utilized collected research to develop current market shares, forecasts, trends, and a market landscape.

Trend and competitive information includes:

Factors driving and restraining demand for C-UAS

A competitive landscape of the C-UAS market

Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) evaluations of the leading companies in the market

Perspectives on various market issues that provide insights for executive-level decision-making

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

Is the market for C-UAS growing? If so, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What segments, programs, and services make up the C-UAS market?

What are the most significant drivers, restraints, and trends?

What companies are leading the C-UAS market, and in which segments?

What are the top programs and products in the C-UAS market?

What technologies will be emphasized as the market continues to mature?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/594uih



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

