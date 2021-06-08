Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio
Jun 08, 2021, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The courier, express, and parcel market is expected to grow by USD 141.05 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
The growing e-commerce market is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of supply chain visibility affecting vendor-customer relationship will hamper the market growth.
https://www.technavio.com/report/courier-express-and-parcel-market-size-industry-analysis
Courier, Express, And Parcel Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC had the largest market share in the courier, express, and parcel market in 2021, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing integration of last-mile delivery models with courier, express, and parcel companies will significantly influence courier, express, and parcel market growth in this region. 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for courier, express, and parcels in the region.
Companies Covered:
- A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.
- Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd.
- Aramex International LLC
- BDP International Inc.
- CEVA Logistics AG
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- FedEx Corp.
- One World Express Inc. Ltd.
- S.F. Holding Co. Ltd.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Consumer
- Market segments
- Comparison by Consumer
- B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- C2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on consumer segment
- Market opportunity by Consumer
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
