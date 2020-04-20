Global Cover Glass Industry
NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Glass market worldwide is projected to grow by 910.2 Million Units, driven by a compounded growth of 5.3%. Cover Glass, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 3 Billion Units by the year 2025, Cover Glass will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 42.9 Million Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 42.5 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cover Glass will reach a market size of 215.9 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately 159.2 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.
- Corning Incorporated
- Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.
- Schott AG
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Display Cover Glass: An Essential Component of Electronic Devices
Recent Market Activity
Toughened Display Cover Glass: Offering Protection & Safety to
Screens of Electronics Devices
Smartphones Segment Leads Cover Glass Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cover Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Corning Incorporated (US)
Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Schott AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Touchscreen Devices: Growth Prospects for
Cover Glass Market
Mobile Phones - Using Strengthened Cover Glass for Enhanced
Protection
Rising Sales of Smartphones to Stimulate Cover Glass Market
Increasing Screen Size of Mobile Devices Aids Market Growth
Smartwatches - An Opportunity for Cover Glass Market
Stable Sales of High-End Models to Sustain Growth in Tablet
Cover Glass
Cover Glass for TVs: Limited Growth Opportunities for Adoption
of Cover Glass
Advanced Glass Technologies to Transform Consumer Appliances
Market
Corning Introduces New Technology to Make Devices Shatter &
Scratch Proof
Sapphire Display Cover Glass: A Technology Whose Time is Yet to
Come
Diamond-Adorned Smartphones: The Next Revolution in Cover Glass
Technology
Screen Damage & Replacement Sales Augur Well for Cover Glass
Market
2.5D Display Glass Finds Increased Acceptance among Device
Manufacturers
Device Makers Begin to Adopt 3D Touch Cover Glass
Advancements in Plastic to Pose Challenge for Display Cover
Glass Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 10
