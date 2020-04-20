Global Cover Glass Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Glass market worldwide is projected to grow by 910.2 Million Units, driven by a compounded growth of 5.3%. Cover Glass, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 3 Billion Units by the year 2025, Cover Glass will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 42.9 Million Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 42.5 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cover Glass will reach a market size of 215.9 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately 159.2 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Schott AG









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Display Cover Glass: An Essential Component of Electronic Devices

Recent Market Activity

Toughened Display Cover Glass: Offering Protection & Safety to

Screens of Electronics Devices

Smartphones Segment Leads Cover Glass Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cover Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Schott AG (Germany)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Demand for Touchscreen Devices: Growth Prospects for

Cover Glass Market

Mobile Phones - Using Strengthened Cover Glass for Enhanced

Protection

Rising Sales of Smartphones to Stimulate Cover Glass Market

Increasing Screen Size of Mobile Devices Aids Market Growth

Smartwatches - An Opportunity for Cover Glass Market

Stable Sales of High-End Models to Sustain Growth in Tablet

Cover Glass

Cover Glass for TVs: Limited Growth Opportunities for Adoption

of Cover Glass

Advanced Glass Technologies to Transform Consumer Appliances

Market

Corning Introduces New Technology to Make Devices Shatter &

Scratch Proof

Sapphire Display Cover Glass: A Technology Whose Time is Yet to

Come

Diamond-Adorned Smartphones: The Next Revolution in Cover Glass

Technology

Screen Damage & Replacement Sales Augur Well for Cover Glass

Market

2.5D Display Glass Finds Increased Acceptance among Device

Manufacturers

Device Makers Begin to Adopt 3D Touch Cover Glass

Advancements in Plastic to Pose Challenge for Display Cover

Glass Market





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Cover Glass Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Million Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Cover Glass Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Million Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Cover Glass Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Cover Glass Market Estimates and

Projections in Million Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Cover Glass Market in the United States: A Historic

Review in Million Units for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Cover Glass Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Million Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Cover Glass Historic Market Review in Million

Units: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Cover Glass: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Million Units for the Period

2018-2025

Table 9: Cover Glass Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in Million Units for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Cover Glass Market Growth Prospects in

Million Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Cover Glass Historic Market Analysis in China in

Million Units: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Cover Glass Market Demand Scenario in

Million Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Cover Glass Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Million Units by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 14: European Cover Glass Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Cover Glass Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in Million Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Cover Glass Historic Market Scenario in

Million Units: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Cover Glass Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Million Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German Cover Glass Historic Market Analysis in

Million Units: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Cover Glass Market Growth Prospects in

Million Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Cover Glass Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

Million Units: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Cover Glass: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Million Units for the Period

2018-2025

Table 22: Cover Glass Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in Million Units for the Period 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Cover Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Million Units: 2018-2025

Table 24: Cover Glass Market in Rest of Europe in Million

Units: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Cover Glass Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and

Projections in Million Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Asia-Pacific Cover Glass Historic Market Scenario in

Million Units: 2009-2017

REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Cover Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Million Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Rest of World Cover Glass Historic Market Review in

Million Units: 2009-2017





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 10

