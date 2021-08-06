Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Report 2021-2027 - Key Role of COVID Tests in Vaccine R&D & Paradigm Shift Towards Point-of-Care (POC) Testing

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product & Service (Reagents & Kits, Platforms), by End Use (Clinics & Hospitals, Home Care), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global COVID-19 antigen test market size is expected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027.

A COVID-19 antigen test can help fill the gap in the testing landscape by enabling fast diagnoses in clinical settings. With the rising number of new infection cases coupled with the increasing popularity of antigen testing, a substantial number of companies are making significant attempts to boost their market presence in this arena, thereby driving the market.



Antigen-based screening for acute phase diagnosis is gaining momentum, as antigens are more evident in the sputum from the onset of symptoms. Moreover, integration of antigen detection in disease screening enables its use for PoC, community-wide, or door-to-door testing. This mode of testing can deliver results in real-time, and thus, help accelerate patient admission and treatment processes, leading to improved patient outcomes.



With the expected decline in COVID-19 cases, PoC tests can become critical in the determination of infected individuals and asymptomatic carriers to assure their isolation from the general population. While this test mode is currently unavailable for large-scale use, both private and public organizations across the globe are working on prototypes, with over 50 currently in development.



COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Report Highlights

The services segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the increasing usage of Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) by service providers including labs, hospitals, and others

The reagents and kits segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising popularity of self-administered test kits

The clinics and hospitals segment dominated the market in 2020 with the highest test penetration in terms of usage in this end-use segment

The home care segment is projected to grow at a lucrative pace during the forecast period owing to the increased approval of over-the-counter tests with no prescription required

In Asia Pacific , the market captured maximum revenue share in 2020 with India as one of the key users of antigen tests

, the market captured maximum revenue share in 2020 with as one of the key users of antigen tests On the contrary, the approval and adoption of antigen tests in western countries is relatively slow

However, with the increase in the number of cases, in the U.S., key diagnostic developers have begun antigen test development and are planning to ship test kits in bulk to healthcare practitioners

The key players are engaged in collaboration with biopharma developers to support their product development process

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information or Data Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation & Validation

1.6 Objectives



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Market Summary



Chapter 3 COVID-19 Antigen Test Market: Industry Outlook

3.1 Competitive Analysis- COVID-19 POC Testing

3.2 Market Trends & Outlook

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Rise in product approvals by regulatory bodies

3.3.1.2 Rising cases coupled with emergence of novel COVID-19 strains

3.3.1.3 Key role of COVID tests in vaccine R&D

3.3.1.4 Paradigm shift towards Point-of-Care (POC) testing

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1 False and misleading results

3.3.2.2 Challenges in early detection of COVID-19 cases

3.3.3 Market opportunity analysis

3.3.3.1 Government initiatives for mass testing

3.3.4 Market challenge analysis

3.3.4.1 Challenges pertaining to COVID-19 testing in healthcare settings

3.4 SWOT Analysis

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Participants

4.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging Players)

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 Key company market share analysis, 2020

4.4 Public Companies

4.4.1 Company market position analysis

4.4.2 Synergy analysis: major deals & strategic alliances

4.5 Private Companies

4.5.1 List of key emerging companies /technology disruptors/innovators



Chapter 5 COVID-19 Antigen Test Market: Product & Service Business Analysis

5.1 COVID-19 Antigen Test Market: Product & Service Movement Analysis

5.2 Reagents & Kits

5.3 Platforms

5.4 Services



Chapter 6 COVID-19 Antigen Test Market: End-Use Business Analysis

6.1 COVID-19 Antigen Test Market: End-use Movement Analysis

6.2 Diagnostic Labs

6.3 Clinics & Hospitals

6.4 Home Care



Chapter 7 COVID-19 Antigen Test Market: Regional Business Analysis

7.1 COVID-19 Antigen Test Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2027



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Strategy framework

8.2 Company Profiles

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Financial performance

8.2.3 Product benchmarking

8.2.4 Strategic initiatives

Abbott

Sd Biosensonsor, Inc.

Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Vishat Diagnostic Pvt. Ltd.

Genbody Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Access Bio

Ads Biotech Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Princeton Biomeditech Corporation

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Diasorin S.P.A

Quidel Corporation

Laboratory Corporation Of America

