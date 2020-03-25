Global COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Pipeline Scenario & Growth Prospects, 2020 - Analysis by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration and Molecule Type
Mar 25, 2020, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 (Coronavirus) - Pipeline Insight, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This COVID-19 (Coronavirus) - Pipeline Insight, 2020 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across COVID-19. A detailed picture of the pipeline landscape is provided with summation of data from multiple sources with complete analysis by development stage, mechanism of action, route of administration and molecule type.
Products covered by Phase
- Phase III, Phase II, Phase I
- Pre-clinical & Discovery
- Inactive (Discontinued and Dormant)
Overview of Pipeline Development Activities for COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
Pipeline analysis of therapeutic drugs includes but is not limited to drug description and development activities focusing on clinical and pre-clinical results, designations, collaborations & licensing deals, grants, technology, and patent details.
Therapeutic Segmentation of Products for COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
The report comprises of comparative pipeline therapeutics assessment by development stage, therapy type, molecule type, and administration route across this indication.
Methodology
Data used in the report are sourced primarily from internal databases, primary & secondary research, and in-house analysis by a team of industry experts.
Information and data from the secondary sources have been obtained from various printable & non-printable sources like search engines, news websites, global regulatory authorities websites, trade journals, white papers, magazines, books, trade associations, industry associations, industry portals, and access to available databases.
Scope of the Report
- Provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) across the complete product development cycle including all clinical and non-clinical stages
- It comprises of detailed profiles of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities including licensing & collaboration deals, patents issued, designations, technologies, and chemical information
- Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration
- Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects across COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
Reasons to Buy
- Establish a comprehensive understanding of the current pipeline scenario across COVID-19 (Coronavirus) to formulate effective R&D strategies
- Assess challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 (Coronavirus) R&D
- Gather impartial perspective of strategies of the emerging competitors having a potentially lucrative portfolio in this space and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify the relationship between the product and use it for target finding, drug repurposing, and precision medicine
- Devise in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with progressing projects for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) to enhance and expand business potential and scope
- The extensive domain knowledge on therapy areas support the client in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the reason behind the inactive or discontinued drugs
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Introduction
2. COVID-19 (Coronavirus) - Disease Overview
3. Pipeline Outlook
- An Overview of Pipeline Products for COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
4. Comparative Analysis
5. COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage
- Drug Name: Company Name
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
6. COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage
- Drug Name: Company Name
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
7. Therapeutic Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis by Route of Administration
- Pipeline Analysis by Stage and Route of Administration
- Pipeline Analysis by Molecule Type
- Pipeline Analysis by Stage and Molecule Type
8. Inactive Pipeline Products
- Drug Description
- Research and Development Studies
- Product Development Activities
- Reason for dormancy/discontinuation
List of Tables
Table 1: Total Pipeline Products for COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
Table 2: COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage
Table 3: COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage
Table 4: Pipeline Analysis by Route of Administration
Table 5: Pipeline Analysis by Stage and Route of Administration
Table 6: Pipeline Analysis by Molecule Type
Table 7: Pipeline Analysis by Stage and Molecule Type
Table 8: Inactive Products
List of Figures
Figure 1: Total Products for COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
Figure 2: COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage
Figure 3: COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage
Figure 4: Pipeline Analysis by Route of Administration
Figure 5: Pipeline Analysis by Stage and Route of Administration
Figure 6: Pipeline Analysis by Molecule Type
Figure 7: Pipeline Analysis by Stage and Molecule Type
Figure 8: Inactive Products
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rg65pp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
