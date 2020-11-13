Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market to Q4 2021 - by Product Type, Sample Type, Technology, End-user, Country Data and Competitive Landscape
Nov 13, 2020, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market: Focus on Product Type, Sample Type, Technology, End User, Country Data (30 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 3Q-2020-4Q-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report has found COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing industry to be one of the most rapidly evolving and dynamic markets and the global market for COVID-19 diagnostic testing is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 23.50% over the forecast period of 3Q2020-4Q2021.
The market is driven by certain factors, which include rising cases of COVID-19 globally, inciting the development of diagnostic tests, technological innovation resulting in the market pull, significant external funding supporting market growth, and favourable regulatory scenario aiding companies to launch COVID-19 diagnostic testing products.
The market is favoured by the developments in the field of COVID-19 diagnostic testing solutions, particularly kits and assays, which are being developed by the emerging and the legacy diagnostic companies worldwide. Currently, the COVID-19 diagnostic testing industry is witnessing upsurge on account of a growing number of cases worldwide coupled with the massive issuance of emergency use authorizations (EUAs) from the regulatory bodies to the manufacturers.
Furthermore, several diagnostic companies are focusing on the development of point-of-care (POC) rapid COVID-19 diagnostics tests having higher sensitivity and low turn-around time to benefit the patients, further providing provisions for the healthcare professions to offer treatment modalities.
Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, sample type, technology, end-users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.
Competitive Landscape
The exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 cases on the global level has created a buzz among the diagnostic companies to invest in the development of efficient and rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Due to the diverse product and pipeline portfolio and intense market penetration, Abbott Laboratories has been a pioneer in this field and been a significant competitor in this market.
Several other companies such as Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, have also launched their respective COVID-19 diagnostic testing products, such as Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2, PerkinElmer SARS-CoV-2 Real-time RT-PCR Assay, and Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test respectively, to compete with Abbott's market dominance.
On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific (APAC) holds the largest share of the COVID-19 diagnostic testing market and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CQGR during the forecast period, 3Q2020-4Q2021. A growing number of COVID-19 cases, growing emphasis in the development of novel diagnostic technologies, and rising healthcare awareness, among others, are some of the factors attributable to its largest share in the market.
Growth Drivers
- Rising Cases of COVID-19 Globally, Inciting the Development of Diagnostic Tests
- Technological Innovation Resulting in Market Pull
- Significant External Funding Supporting Market Growth
- Favourable Regulatory Scenario Aiding Companies to Launch COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Products
Market Challenges
- Less Efficiency of Rapid COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing as Compared with that of Laboratory Testing
- Shortage of Skilled Professionals and Trained Lab-Technicians
- Shortage of COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Reagents
- Significant Dampening of the Market due to the Expected Launch of COVID-19 Vaccine
Market Opportunities
- Massive Scope for Adoption of COVID-19 Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Products in Emerging Nations
Key Companies Profiled
Abbott Laboratories, BGI Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., CENTOGENE Holding AG, Cellex Inc., CTK Biotech, Danaher Corporation, DiaSorin S.p.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hologic Inc., GenMark Diagnostics, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Luminex Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global COVID-19 diagnostic testing market?
- What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global COVID-19 diagnostic testing market?
- How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global healthcare system?
- What are the key development strategies which are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?
- What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for COVID-19 diagnostic testing?
- What is the reimbursement scenario for the global COVID-19 diagnostic testing market?
- How each segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period from 3Q2020 to 4Q2021 and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments on the basis of:
- Product Type (Kits and Assays, and Instruments)
- Sample Type (Swabs, Blood Samples, Urine Samples, and Others)
- Technology (Molecular Assays, and Immunoassays)
- End-User (Hospitals and Healthcare Centers, Diagnostic Centers and Clinics, Research Institutions, and Others)
- Region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Oceania/Rest-of-the-World
- Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global COVID-19 diagnostic testing market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?
- Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?
- What are the major strategies adopted by the countries for COVID-19 diagnostic testing?
- What are the current unmet needs that are being faced?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion
2 Research Scope
2.1 Scope of the Study
2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report
3 Research Methodology
3.1 COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing: Research Methodology
3.2 Data Sources
3.2.1 Primary Data Sources
3.2.2 Secondary Data Sources
3.3 Market Estimation Model
4 Market Overview
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Human Health
4.3 Implications of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Sector
4.4 Market Footprint and Growth Potential, Value ($Million), 2020-2021
5 Industry Insights
5.1 Overview
5.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.
5.2.1 Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)
5.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe
5.4 Legal Requirement and Framework in the Asia-Pacific Region
5.4.1 China
5.4.2 Japan
6 Market Dynamics
6.1 Overview
6.2 Impact Analysis
6.3 Drivers
6.3.1 Rising Cases of COVID-19 Globally, Inciting the Development of Diagnostic Tests
6.3.2 Technological Innovation Resulting in Market Pull
6.3.3 Significant External Funding Supporting Market Growth
6.3.4 Favorable Regulatory Scenario Aiding Companies to Launch COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Products
6.4 Restraints
6.4.1 Less Efficient Rapid COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing as Compared to Laboratory Testing
6.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals and Trained Lab-Technicians
6.4.3 Shortage of COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Reagents
6.4.4 Significant Dampening of the Market Due to the Expected Launch of COVID-19 Vaccine
6.4.5 Massive Scope for Adoption of COVID-19 Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Products in Emerging Nations
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Key Strategies and Developments
7.1.1 Product Approvals
7.1.2 Synergistic Activities
7.1.3 Product Launch and Upgradations
7.1.4 Business Expansion and Funding
7.2 Market Share Analysis
8 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market (by Product)
8.1 Overview
8.2 Kits and Assays
8.3 Instruments
9 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market (by Sample Type)
9.1 Overview
9.2 Swabs
9.2.1 Nasopharyngeal Swabs
9.2.2 Oropharyngeal Swabs
9.3 Blood Samples
9.4 Urine Samples
9.5 Other Samples
10 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market (by Technology)
10.1 Overview
10.2 Molecular Assays
10.2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
10.2.1.1 Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)
10.2.1.2 Droplet Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (ddPCR)
10.2.2 Isothermal Amplification
10.2.3 Others
10.3 Immunoassays
10.3.1 Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA)
10.3.2 Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)
11 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market (by End User)
11.1 Overview
11.2 Hospitals and Healthcare Centers
11.3 Diagnostic Centers and Clinics
11.4 Research Institutions
11.5 Other End Users
12 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market (by Region)
12.1 Overview
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Latin America
12.6 Middle East
12.7 Africa
12.8 Oceania/Rest-of-the-World
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Overview
13.2 Abbott Laboratories
13.2.1 Company Overview
13.2.2 Insights
13.3 BGI Group
13.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.2 Insights
13.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company
13.4.1 Company Overview
13.4.2 Insights
13.5 BioMerieux SA
13.5.1 Company Overview
13.5.2 Insights
13.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
13.6.1 Company Overview
13.6.2 Insights
13.7 CENTOGENE Holding AG
13.7.1 Company Overview
13.7.2 Insights
13.8 Cellex Inc.
13.8.1 Company Overview
13.8.2 Insights
13.9 CTK Biotech
13.9.1 Company Overview
13.9.2 Insights
13.1 Danaher Corporation
13.10.1 Company Overview
13.10.2 Insights
13.11 DiaSorin S.p.A
13.11.1 Company Overview
13.11.2 Insights
13.12 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
13.12.1 Company Overview
13.12.2 Insights
13.13 Hologic, Inc.
13.13.1 Company Overview
13.13.2 Insights
13.14 GenMark Diagnostics
13.14.1 Company Overview
13.14.2 Insights
13.15 PerkinElmer Inc.
13.15.1 Company Overview
13.15.2 Insights
13.16 QIAGEN N.V.
13.16.1 Company Overview
13.16.2 Insights
13.17 Quidel Corporation
13.17.1 Company Overview
13.17.2 Insights
13.18 Luminex Corporation
13.18.1 Company Overview
13.18.2 Insights
13.19 Siemens Healthineers AG
13.19.1 Company Overview
13.19.2 Insights
13.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
13.20.1 Company Overview
13.20.2 Insights
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qduuoi
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets