Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Report 2022: A New Very Large and Sustainable Market for COVID Related Diagnostics is Emerging

DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Diagnostics: Global C19 Diagnostic Market Forecast by Technology, Product, Channel and Country - Assay Volumes and Market Size Outlook. Updated to include 2021 Actuals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pandemic may be ending but COVID-19 is here to stay.

Who won the biggest share of the COVID Diagnostics market? How many tests were performed last year? 2021 broke all the records as COVID-19 testing reached all time highs in the final months of the year.

Find out about this and the outlook for the years ahead. This is still a dynamic market as multiple competitors are vying for the very lucrative future for respiratory diagnostics.

The Omicron Variant has changed the pandemic outlook for the better. And we have changed ours. Get the revised outlook based on the latest data and our view of the regulatory response. And, considering that a new dynamic market is emerging for COVID-19 based diagnostics.

Testing is moving into physicians' offices and even into the home. Saliva tests? Handheld multiplex testers? Home based testing sticks? And what about the Workplace market where safety is paramount? And what happens to the large laboratory capacity that was built up to handle a pandemic now in decline? Learn all about these changing markets in the latest report.

Revenue, testing volumes, technology, products and channels. They are all looked at in this complete report that provides detailed breakdowns by country and regions. Get on top of the situation quickly with the Market Guides and Situation Analysis.

Make projections with confidence using the latest data. The report includes five-year market forecasts.

Covid-19 Diagnostics Recent Developments

Becton Dickinson , ReturnSafe Collaborate on COVID-19 Testing

, ReturnSafe Collaborate on COVID-19 Testing Mammoth Biosciences High-Throughput CRISPR-Based COVID Test Gets FDA EUA

At-Home COVID Test Coverage

LuminUltra Wins 500-Site CDC Wastewater Testing Contract

Sense Biodetection to Debut Instrument-Free Point-of-Care MDx

Tests Called Back

Cepheid Obtains CE Mark for Expanded Combo COVID Test

CRISPR Tests for SARS-CoV-2 Using Saliva Samples

CVS Limits Purchases of Rapid Covid-19 Tests

Illumina, COVID-19 Surveillance Continue to Boost Business

LetsGetChecked Closes $150M Funding Round

Funding Round Novacyt Gets CE Mark for Multigene SARS-CoV-2 Test, Launches RUO Variant Assay

Abbott Sees Sharp Decline in COVID-19 Test Revenue

Phosphorus Diagnostics Gets EUA for DTC C19 Test, Sample Collection Kit

NY Times Explores Multiplex Testing

Hologic Banking on MDx Acquisitions

Demand for Cepheid SARS-CoV-2 Point-of-Care Tests to Continue Through 2022

DiaSorin Acquires Luminex to Broaden MDx Portfolio, Expand US Presence

LumiraDx to Go Public Through SPAC

Eurofins Test Helps to ID Mutations

Roche Sees Growing Opportunities for Diagnostics

Roche to Acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8B

Fulgent Genetics s to Use COVID-19 Testing Gains to Grow Clinical Sequencing

LexaGene Syndromic Panel Platform Lets Labs Customize Targets

FDA Grants EUAs for DTC Sample Collection Kit, Two Molecular Tests

At-Home Infectious Disease Test Developer Lucira Health Goes Public

Market Definition

Assay Volumes

PCR

PCR Multiplex

SEQ

Antigen

Antibodies

Instruments

Reagents and Kits

Extract

Collect

Public

Hospital

Clinic

Workplace

DTC/OTC

Wastewater

