Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market Report 2021-2028: Organizations Across the Globe are Developing Innovative Products for Sample Collection

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Application; By Collection Site, By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global COVID-19 sample collection kits market size is expected to reach USD 16.56 billion by 2028

Asia Pacific COVID-19 sample collection kits industry is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the assessment period. This is since, this pandemic tends to hit countries more severely, owing to its fragile and underfunded healthcare systems, as there is a disparity between need and purchasing power capacity for preventive measures.



Countries in the region actively engaged in containing COVID-19 infection spread. For instance, in November 2020, ICMR introduced an ambulatory covid-19 RT-PCR lab at its facility. The government has also announced to establish more labs to boost COVID-19 testing.



In 2020, the swabs COVID-19 sample kits industry segment accounted for the largest share. This high share is attributed to the reliance on several approved diagnostic products on the use of nasopharyngeal swabs. As per CDC, samples could also be collected from the respiratory tract, when the use of nasopharyngeal swabs is not sufficient.



Key players in the market for COVID-19 sample collection kits are employing several market strategies to accelerate the supply of products for coronavirus sampling. In line with this, in November 2020, Puritan has received funding of more than USD 11.6 million for the expansion of swab production to cater to the demand of around 3 million swabs in a month. The company has also received additional funding from Paycheck Protection Program.



However, the blood collection kits segment is projected to witness a lucrative market growth rate over the assessment period. Such growth is due to approvals in the blood-related detection tests. For instance, in November 2020, U.S.-based company AnPac Bio-Medical announced the approval of its EUA-antibody test by the FDA for Roche's Elecsys Anti Sars-COV-2 test.



Players and organizations across the globe are developing innovative products for sample collection. In line with this, in January 2021, the India-based, Defence Research, and Development Organization (DRDO) introduced COVSACK, a sample collection kiosk for the health practitioners to collect samples, without any need of PPE kits.

Company Profiles

Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Trinity Biotech

Puritan Medical Products

Danaher Corporation

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

COPAN Diagnostics

Hardy Diagnostics

Quidel Corporation

Quest Diagnostics

Vitagene Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories

VIRCELL S.L.

The report has segmented the COVID-19 sample collection kits market report on the basis of product, application, collection site, and region:



COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits, Product Outlook

Swabs

Nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs

Oropharyngeal (OP) swabs

Nasal swabs

Viral Transport Media

Blood Collection Kits

Other Consumables

COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits, Application Outlook

Diagnostics

Research

COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits, Collection Site Outlook

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Test

COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits, Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

