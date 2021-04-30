Global COVID-19 Vaccine Market is Forecast be Valued at USD 25 Billion in 2024

DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market - Analysis By Product Type, Patient Type, End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Competition and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Covid-19 vaccine market will be valued at approximately USD 25 billion in the year 2024. The growing government support for vaccine development and the increasing involvement of global organizations in the development of adequate vaccination facilities in endemic regions is anticipated to positively influence the sales of Coronavirus vaccine in the upcoming years. Moreover, the strong demand for coronavirus vaccine, the ongoing initiatives by governments to procure the vaccine and the waves of infection is likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Under the Patient Type segment, the Covid-19 vaccine market for senior citizens is anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to the focus of the governments to vaccinate the vulnerable population, manufacturing of vaccines being outsourced and also manufacturers collaborating with hospitals and doctors to better understand their demand and meet their requirements will be pushing growth in the market for Covid-19 vaccine during the coming years.



Hospitals, followed by Clinics, Vaccination centers and Academic and research institutes will attain substantial market share as healthcare authorities and governments are trying their best to vaccinate the population to further avoid spread of coronavirus disease.



Among the regions, North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, will experience remarkable growth owing to new waves of the spread of the virus, the emergence of mutant viruses, the presence of various leading global manufacturers in the region with companies ramping up their production capacity and a growing number of coronavirus patients.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Covid-19 vaccine market By Value, By Product Type (Multivalent Vaccine, Monovalent vaccine), By Patient Type (Paediatric, Adult, Senior Citizens), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Vaccination Centers, Academic and Research Institute, Others).

The Covid-19 vaccine Market has been analysed By Region ( North America , Europe , and Asia Pacific ) and By Country ( United States , Canada , Germany , France , United Kingdom , Switzerland , Russia , China , Japan , India ).

, , and ) and By Country ( , , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Technological Innovations, and Role of Manufacturers during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Product Type, Patient type and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson Inc, Novavax, BioNTech, Moderna, Glaxo Smith Kline Plc, CSL Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc.

The report presents the analysis of Covid-19 vaccine market for the forecast period of 2025-2030.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Covid-19 Vaccine Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market: Sizing and Forecast



5. Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market Segmentation - By Product Type, Patient Type, End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market: By Product Type

5.1.1 Multivalent vaccine - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)

5.1.2 Monovalent Vaccine - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market: By Patient Type

5.2.1 Paediatric - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)

5.2.2 Adult - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)

5.2.3 Senior Citizens - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market: By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)

5.3.2 Clinics - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)

5.3.3 Vaccination centers - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)

5.3.4 Academic and research Centers - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)

5.3.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)



6. Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market: Regional Analysis



7. North America Covid-19 Vaccine Market: An Analysis (2020-2030)



8. Europe Covid-19 Vaccine Market: An Analysis (2020-2030)



9. Asia Pacific Covid-19 Vaccine Market: An Analysis (2020-2030)



10. Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market Dynamics



11. Market Attractiveness



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Major Technological Innovations, M&A, Role of Manufacturers during Pandemic



14. Covid-19 Vaccines: Cost and Effectiveness



15. Regulatory compliance



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

AstraZeneca Plc

Johnson & Johnson Inc

Novavax

BioNTech

Moderna

Glaxo Smith Kline Plc

CSL Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd

Astellas Pharma Inc.

