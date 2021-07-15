Global COVID-19 Vaccines Market Report 2021-2026: Overview, Epidemiology, Marketed Vaccines, Unmet Needs, Pipeline Assessment, and Outlook

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccines - Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report gives a COVID-19 disease overview, epidemiology overview, current marketed vaccines, unmet needs, pipeline assessment, and market outlook.

The publisher forecasts three different potential scenarios for the future use of COVID-19 vaccines:

  • The first scenario assumes that annual vaccination with a COVID-19 vaccine will be needed.
  • The second scenario assumes annual vaccination for the high-risk population of people 65 years of age and older, while everyone below 65 years of age will need a vaccine only every two years.
  • In the third scenario, the high-risk population of people 65 years of age and older will receive a COVID-19 vaccine every two years, while everyone below 65 years will need a vaccine only every five years.

Scope

This report includes:

  • Executive Summary
  • Disease Overview: History of the outbreak, Etiology and Pathophysiology
  • Epidemiology
  • Current Vaccination Options: Includes detailed product profiles with SWOT analysis
  • Unmet Need and Opportunities: Detailing the major unmet needs with significant KOL insights
  • Pipeline Assessment: Includes pipeline overview and detailed product profiles with SWOT analysis
  • R&D Strategies: Trends in Clinical Trial Design for COVID-19 Vaccines and Trends in Deal-Making
  • Market Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Disease Overview

3. Epidemiology

4. Current Vaccination Options

5. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

6. Pipeline Assessment

7. R&D Strategies

8. Market Outlook

9. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Pfizer
  • BioNTech
  • Moderna
  • AstraZeneca
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Novavax
  • CureVac
  • Sanofi
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Arcturus
  • Medicago
  • Valneva
  • Inovio

