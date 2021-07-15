Global COVID-19 Vaccines Market Report 2021-2026: Overview, Epidemiology, Marketed Vaccines, Unmet Needs, Pipeline Assessment, and Outlook
Jul 15, 2021, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccines - Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report gives a COVID-19 disease overview, epidemiology overview, current marketed vaccines, unmet needs, pipeline assessment, and market outlook.
The publisher forecasts three different potential scenarios for the future use of COVID-19 vaccines:
- The first scenario assumes that annual vaccination with a COVID-19 vaccine will be needed.
- The second scenario assumes annual vaccination for the high-risk population of people 65 years of age and older, while everyone below 65 years of age will need a vaccine only every two years.
- In the third scenario, the high-risk population of people 65 years of age and older will receive a COVID-19 vaccine every two years, while everyone below 65 years will need a vaccine only every five years.
Scope
This report includes:
- Executive Summary
- Disease Overview: History of the outbreak, Etiology and Pathophysiology
- Epidemiology
- Current Vaccination Options: Includes detailed product profiles with SWOT analysis
- Unmet Need and Opportunities: Detailing the major unmet needs with significant KOL insights
- Pipeline Assessment: Includes pipeline overview and detailed product profiles with SWOT analysis
- R&D Strategies: Trends in Clinical Trial Design for COVID-19 Vaccines and Trends in Deal-Making
- Market Outlook
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Disease Overview
3. Epidemiology
4. Current Vaccination Options
5. Unmet Needs and Opportunities
6. Pipeline Assessment
7. R&D Strategies
8. Market Outlook
9. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Pfizer
- BioNTech
- Moderna
- AstraZeneca
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novavax
- CureVac
- Sanofi
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Arcturus
- Medicago
- Valneva
- Inovio
