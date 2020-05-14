Global COVID-19 Vaccines Pipeline 2020: 150 Organizations' Vaccines for COVID-19, SARS and MERS

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Vaccines Pipeline 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 vaccine development is proceeding at an unprecedented pace, achieving a substantially accelerated timeframe in comparison to the typical vaccine development process. Part of this rapid pace can be attributed to the prior work done with SARS and MERS and now is being used for COVID-19. The Global Coronavirus Vaccines Pipeline report features a comprehensive data analysis of over 150 organizations working on developing vaccines focused on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the previous SARS and MERS outbreaks.



It provides market intelligence and pipeline analysis on the current available vaccines region-wise, specifically from the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC). It captures detailed profiles of these companies, the ongoing partnerships as well as growth and financial performance analysis. In addition, it pulls together insights from interviews and surveys with key opinion leaders who committed to developing an affordable vaccine for emergency pandemic use. The Global Coronavirus Vaccines Pipeline report seeks to holistically inform the community on the current status of coronavirus vaccine development and discover future opportunities for collaboration, technology transfer and co-development.



In addition, it gives readers access to company profiles, ongoing clinical trials and an assessment of the regulatory environment. Moreover, the report pulls together insights on funding and a swot analysis on the industry. Popular market sentiments derived through comprehensive primary research with key industry stakeholders have been compiled as well.



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1

Report Scope

Data Pointers

Research Methodology

Section 2: Covid-19 Pipeline Analysis

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Certification

R&D Pipelines Analysis

Innovation

Therapeutic Focus Areas

Partnerships & Collaborations

Interview

Industry News & Updates

Swot Analysis

References

Section 3: SARS Pipeline Analysis

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Certification

R&D Pipelines Analysis

Innovation

Therapeutic Focus Areas

Partnerships & Collaborations

Interview

Industry News & Updates

Swot Analysis

References

Section 4: MERS Pipeline Analysis

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Certification

R&D Pipelines Analysis

Innovation

Therapeutic Focus Areas

Partnerships & Collaborations

Interview

Industry News & Updates

Swot Analysis

References

Section 5: Data Analysis & Intelligence Mapping

Diseases- Wise Analysis: Product Development

Treatment- Wise Analysis

Covid-19 Vaccines Development

Profiles, Pipelines And Outlook Of Organizations Involved In Covid-19 Vaccines Development

Stage Of Developement And Clinical Trial Timelines

Milestones Achieved

R&D Funding

Organizations To Watch Out For

Industry Survey Analysis With Big Pharma, Vaccine Manufacturers & Vaccine Tech Providers

Industry Expert Interviews

SARS Vaccines Development

Profiles, Pipelines And Outlook Of Organizations Involved In Sars Vaccines Development

Stage Of Developement And Clinical Trial Timelines

Milestones Achieved

R&D Funding

Organizations To Watch Out For

Industry Survey Analysis With Big Pharma, Vaccine Manufacturers & Vaccine Tech Providers

Industry Expert Interviews

MERS Vaccines Development

Profiles, Pipelines And Outlook Of Organizations Involved In Mers Vaccines Development

Stage Of Developement And Clinical Trial Timelines

Milestones Achieved

R&D Funding

Organizations To Watch Out For

Industry Survey Analysis With Big Pharma, Vaccine Manufacturers & Vaccine Tech Providers

Industry Expert Interviews

A selection of companies mentioned include:



