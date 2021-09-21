Global Coworking Spaces Industry Report 2021-2025 with Profiles of Major Players Impact Hub, WeWork, Knotel, and More

Sep 21, 2021, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coworking Spaces Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global coworking spaces market is poised to grow by $13.35 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the advantages of coworking spaces and constant growth of start-ups in developing countries. The study identifies the supportive government programs and policies promoting small-scale businesses as one of the prime reasons driving the coworking spaces market growth during the next few years.
Report Scope
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscape:
- By End-user
- Enterprises and SMEs
- Freelancers and startup
- By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
The report covers the following areas:
- Coworking spaces market sizing
- Coworking spaces market forecast
- Coworking spaces market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, the report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coworking spaces market vendors that include:
- CIC
- Convene
- Expansive
- FACTORY
- Impact Hub GmbH
- Industrious National Management Co. LLC
- Knotel Inc.
- Regus Group Companies
- Servcorp Ltd.
- WeWork Companies LLC
Also, the coworking spaces market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Enterprises and SMEs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Freelancers and startup - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pnqyh0
