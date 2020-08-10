Global CPAP Devices Market Outlook, 2024 Featuring 3B Medical, Air Liquide, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips and ResMed

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report will provide details about CPAP devices used in the treatment of sleep apnea and how COVID-19 is influencing the market.



The report will also highlight the current and future market potential of CPAP devices with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analysis, prevalence or incidence COVID-19 and sleep apnea and a regulatory scenario assessment will be covered in the current report. The report covers a market projection through 2024 and includes a market share analysis for key players.

The report segments the market for CPAP devices based on product type, age group, end-user and geography. For market estimates, data are provided for 2018, 2019 as the base year, and forecast values for 2024.

Market Insights

Growth of the global market is attributed to the factors such as the growing prevalence of obesity, diabetes and other chronic diseases which leads to sleep disorders, a strong product regulatory scenario, and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including ResMed, Philips Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd., and Apex Medical Corp.

Increasing incidences of sleep disorders and COVID-19 patients and the rising geriatric population with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) related issues are the major factors likely to fuel major CPAP device markets. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), OSA affects approximately 4% of the adult population and Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) is a common disorder that occurs in 3-10% of the population. The burden of sleep disorders is likely to drive the CPAP device market during the forecast period.

The report includes:

An overview of the global market for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices and study their influence on the market after the pandemic of COVID-19

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 with a projection of CAGR through 2024

Highlights of current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the current market trends, market size, regulatory scenario, and drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth

Insights into growing government awareness programs and funding related to respiratory disorders

Review of technological developments in the design of CPAP Machines and coverage of CPAP Machines of 2020

Details about CPAP-therapy and equipment, and discussion on its relation with sleep apnea

Market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry and coverage of different events like mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships within the industry

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of industry including 3B Medical, Air Liquide SA, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V. and ResMed

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Prevalence of Sleep Apnea

Trends in CPAP Systems

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Epidemiology of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Rise in the Geriatric Population

Growth in the Development of CPAP Design Machines

Growing Government Awareness Programs Related to Respiratory Disorders

Market Restraints

Side Effects of CPAP Devices

High Cost of CPAP and Interface Devices

Market Opportunities

Launch of Efficient CPAP Devices

COVID-19 Pandemic

Industry Insights from an Expert

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Category

Global Market for CPAP Devices

Machines

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Masks

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Accessories

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Age Group

Global Market for CPAP Devices by Age Group

Adults

Market Size and Forecast

Neonates and Infants

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User

Global Market for CPAP Devices by End User

Hospitals and Sleep Laboratories

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Clinics

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Home Healthcare

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for CPAP Devices by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 CPAP Device Supply Rules

Chapter 10 CPAP Machines in 2020

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Launches, Collaborations and Partnerships

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

3B Medical

Medical Air Liquide SA

Apex Medical Corp.

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare LLC

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Pulmodyne Inc.

Resmed

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/re91sv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

