Global Craft Beer Market Report 2021-2027: Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Agreements Being Adopted by Major Companies

May 17, 2021, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Craft Beer Market By Type (Ales, Lagers, and Other Types), By Age Group (21-35-Year-Old and 40-54-Year-Old, and 55 Years and Above), By Distribution Channel (On-trade, and Off-trade), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Craft Beer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period.
The Global Craft Beer Market is driven by upsurge in the demand for low alcohol percentage & flavoured beer. Rising disposable income coupled with growing awareness pertaining to wide range of flavours and styles of the product is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.
The Global Craft Beer Market is segmented based on type, age group, distribution channel, company, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into ales, lagers, and other. Out of which, the ales segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period as well.
This can be ascribed to its availability and accessibility in PBCL (Pub, Bar, Cafe and Lounge) platforms. In addition to this, exotic profiles which can be developed using such beer types is further anticipated to spur the growth of the segment in the next 5years.
Based on distribution channel, the market is fragmented into on-trade and off-trade. Out of which, the on-trade segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR over the next 5 years on account of the high hospitality industry growth along with increased consumers' spending ability.
The major players operating in the Global Craft Beer Market are The Gambrinus Company, Chimay Beers and Cheeses, Anheuser-Busch In Bev, Constellation Brands, Heineken NV, The Boston Beer Company Inc., Oskar Blues Brewery LLC, D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc., New Belgium Brewing Company Inc., Stone and Wood Brewing Co., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Minhas Brewery, Omer Vander Ghinste, Vagabund, Bell's Brewery, Inc., Lagunitas Brewing Company, Feral Brewing Co, The Craft Beer Co., Duvel Moortgat USA, Deschutes Brewery and others.
Major companies are adopting organic and inorganic strategies in order to stay competitive in the market such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements, etc.
Key Target Audience:
- Craft beer manufacturers
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums and alliances related to craft beer
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Craft Beer Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Craft Beer Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Ales, Lagers, and Other Types)
6.2.2. By Age Group (21-35-Year-Old and 40-54-Year-Old, and 55 Years and Above)
6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (On-trade, and Off-trade)
6.2.4. By Company
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. Asia-Pacific Craft Beer Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type
7.2.2. By Age Group
7.2.3. By Distribution Channel
7.2.4. By Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8. Europe Craft Beer Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type
8.2.2. By Age Group
8.2.3. By Distribution Channel
8.2.4. By Country
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
9. North America Craft Beer Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type
9.2.2. By Age Group
9.2.3. By Distribution Channel
9.2.4. By Country
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
10. South America Craft Beer Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Type
10.2.2. By Age Group
10.2.3. By Distribution Channel
10.2.4. By Country
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
11. Middle East and Africa Craft Beer Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Type
11.2.2. By Age Group
11.2.3. By Distribution Channel
11.2.4. By Country
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
11.3.1. South Africa Craft Beer Market Outlook
11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Craft Beer Market Outlook
11.3.3. UAE Craft Beer Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. The Gambrinus Company
14.2. Chimay Beers and Cheeses
14.3. Anheuser-Busch In Bev
14.4. Constellation Brands
14.5. Heineken NV
14.6. The Boston Beer Company Inc.
14.7. Oskar Blues Brewery LLC
14.8. D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc.
14.9. New Belgium Brewing Company Inc.
14.10. Stone and Wood Brewing Co.
14.11. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
14.12. Minhas Brewery
14.13. Omer Vander Ghinste
14.14. Vagabund
14.15. Bell's Brewery, Inc.
14.16. Lagunitas Brewing Company
14.17. Feral Brewing Co
14.18. The Craft Beer Co.
14.19. Duvel Moortgat USA
14.20. Deschutes Brewery
15. Strategic Recommendations
