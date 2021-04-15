Global Cranes Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 | Technavio
The cranes market is poised to grow by $ 11.90 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The report on the cranes market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing construction industry.
The cranes market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the emergence of TRUCONNECT technology as one of the prime reasons driving the cranes market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The cranes market covers the following areas:
Cranes Market Sizing
Cranes Market Forecast
Cranes Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Konecranes Plc
- Liebherr International AG
- PALFINGER AG
- SANY Group Co. Ltd.
- Tadano Ltd.
- Terex Corp.
- The Manitowoc Co. Inc.
- Xugong Group Construction Machinery
- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
- ZPMC Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Mobile cranes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fixed cranes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Marine and port cranes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Market Segmentation by Application
- Construction
- Industrial
- Utilities
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Konecranes Plc
- Liebherr International AG
- PALFINGER AG
- SANY Group Co. Ltd.
- Tadano Ltd.
- Terex Corp.
- The Manitowoc Co. Inc.
- Xugong Group Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
- ZPMC Europe
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
