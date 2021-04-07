Global Creator Company Jellysmack Partners With Top YouTuber MrBeast

Commonly referred to as "YouTube's biggest philanthropist," MrBeast has been credited with pioneering a video genre that centers on extravagant stunts with a philanthropic angle. Many of his videos include giveaways of cash, cars, houses, and other big-ticket items. The unsuspecting individuals and charitable organizations that benefit include local homeless shelters, The Salvation Army, and St. Jude's Research Hospital. Additionally, he co-founded the collaborative fundraiser Team Trees, which successfully planted over 20 million trees worldwide in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation reforestation program.

His viral philanthropy stunts and challenges have paid off big with fans. The MrBeast YouTube channel currently has over 55 million subscribers and amassed over 4.2 billion views in 2020. He was named Breakout Creator by The Streamy Awards in 2019 and YouTuber of the Year by The Shorty Awards in 2020. According to Forbes, he was the second-highest-paid YouTuber in 2020.

But MrBeast says he is just getting started.

"I love giving back to people and coming up with creative ways to make a difference," says MrBeast. "With this Jellysmack partnership, I'll be able to reach even more fans on the platforms they prefer. The bigger the MrBeast brand, the bigger impact I'll be able to make for people in need, so everyone wins."

While MrBeast already has a presence on Snapchat and Facebook, Jellysmack will be able to boost his reach and grow his fanbase. The company combines its cutting-edge technology and accumulated expertise to optimize videos and uncover new audiences for its creators, building an authentic and engaged community. Rather than simply re-posting a creator's original video, the company tailors it for each social platform and runs extensive multivariate testing to find the ideal audience. With this process, Jellysmack unlocks exceptional performance, frequently yielding from 25M to upwards of 300M in incremental views per month for each creator.

"Our entire team is thrilled to be partnering with MrBeast to expand his online community and grow his brand," said Michael Philippe, Jellysmack co-founder, and co-CEO. "His videos have such wide appeal, and his message of generosity aligns with our core value of spreading positivity. We can't wait to show him how the Jellysmack approach can build these additional social platforms into essential brand assets for him."

MrBeast is one of the many new creators that Jellysmack has recently signed to their fast-growing Creator Program. In Q1 2021, the company formed partnerships with 49 new creators, including another leading YouTuber, PewDiePie. But these A-List creators aren't the only ones who stand to benefit from Jellysmack's abilities. The Q1 newcomers also include up-and-coming creators like beauty guru Msnaturally Mary (500K YouTube subscribers) and parenting favorites The Edwards Family (1.83M YouTube subscribers), plus others with as few as 3,500 followers at signing. Jellysmack uses its proprietary trend-detecting technology to identify creators with huge upside potential, and the Creator Program helps them develop their brand and community.

Co-founded in 2016 by Michael Philippe, Robin Sabban, and Swann Maizil, Jellysmack is the global creator company that detects and develops the world's most talented video creators through technology. The company's proprietary data and video optimization tools drive social audience growth, unlocking new revenue streams and amplifying monetization.

