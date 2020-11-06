Global Credit Cards Markets Report 2020: Planning for Economic Recovery in Credit Cards - Now is Not Too Early

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Credit Cards in a Post COVID World: Seven Takeaways for the Next Business Cycle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the recovery of the credit card business and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The good thing about recessions is that they will end and move into the next economic cycle, which economists often call "the trough." The bad news is that no one knows when the COVID-19 downturn will level. If we use the Great Recession as an example, the recession will last a year and a half, almost half the time it took to get through the Great Depression of 1929-1933.



In this latest research report, "Credit Cards in a Post COVID World: Seven Takeaways for the Next Business Cycle", readers will review the learnings that we have now which should go into the business models of credit managers as they start thinking about what credit card businesses will look like when we exit the COVID-19 pandemic.



"COVID-19 made an abrupt appearance, and the credit card industry, which thrives in a healthy economy, must contend with record unemployment, diminished GDP, and a loss in consumer confidence," comments Brian Riley, Director, Credit Advisor and the author of the research note. Riley adds that "4Q20 and 1Q21 will likely be unprofitable for many credit card issuers as charge-offs peak."

Highlights of the research note include:



Once payment deferrals end, expect delinquency aging to skyrocket

Charge-offs beyond 6.54% will eliminate credit card industry profits

Credit card return on assets (ROA) will fall into negative territory in late 2020

Regulatory guardrails helped protect the industry; current expected credit loss (CECL) requirements and contingency planning proved their worth

Top banks, particularly those required to comply with stress testing and DFAST, were well prepared

Platform service providers played a significant role in providing options for the middle market.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Introduction

Seven Strategies for the Next Crisis

Rapid Impact, Protracted Recovery: Prepare for a Different Environment

Contingency Planning Protects the Credit Card Business

Account Level Risk Management Adds a New Layer for Credit Management

Product Enhancements: Consider Existing Tools for Better Control

Product Features May Require Modernization

Credit Risk Management is Still the Name of the Game

Vendors are an Essential Part of the Payment Ecosystem

Conclusions

References

Companies Mentioned



ACI Worldwide

American Express

Bank of America

Capital One

Chase

Citi

Discover

FIS

FICO

Fiserv

Mastercard

TSYS

Visa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rvwqvo



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

