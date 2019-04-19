Global Credit Recovery Investor Represented by Goldman Scarlato & Penny Securities Lawyers File Arbitration Claims to Seek Compensation for Losses

PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goldman Scarlato & Penny investor rights lawyers have filed claims in arbitration on behalf of an investor in the Global Credit Recovery ("GCR") allegedly fraudulent investment scheme, to seek compensation for his GCR losses.

The investor's claims were filed against a broker-dealer firm that employed former New Jersey financial advisor Jack Howley. According to the arbitration claim, filed in the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's ("FINRA") arbitration forum, Howley introduced the investor to Kevin Merrill, one of the principals of GCR, and urged him to invest. Based on Howley's advice, the investor invested in GCR.

A few months later, in September 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission sued GCR and Merrill and charged them with orchestrating a fraudulent, Ponzi-like investment scheme and stealing investor money. GSP's client learned from the Internet that his Global Credit Recovery investment was lost.

The arbitration claim asserts that the broker-dealer firm failed to adequately supervised its agent Howley, even when he was advising clients to move their business to another, unaffiliated entity. Jack Howley was discharged by his brokerage firm and no longer holds an active securities license.

Attorney Alan Rosca has filed claims on behalf of Howley's former client against the stockbrokerage firm that employed Howley seeking compensation for his losses. The Goldman Scarlato & Penny lawyers are investigating potential claims for compensation on behalf of additional GCR investors.

