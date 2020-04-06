Global Crew Management Systems Industry

NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Crew Management Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.5%. Tablets, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Tablets will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798271/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over Â US$76.5 Million to the regionâ€™s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Â Over US$67.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Tablets will reach a market size of US$70 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the worldâ€™s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$152.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced Optimization Systems, Inc.

AIMS Int`l Ltd.

Awery Aviation Solutions

Fujitsu Limited

Hexaware Technologies Limited

IBS Software Services

ISA

Jeppesen

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Maureva Ltd.

PDC A/S

Sabre Airline Solutions.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798271/?utm_source=PRN



CREW MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MCP11

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, FEBRUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Crew Management System: An Introduction

Factors Driving the Market

Demand for Crew Management Systems Mirrors the Dynamics of the Airlines Sector

Cloud-based Segment Leads the Market

Tablets Dominate the Devices Market

Emerging Economies to Propel Future Growth

EXHIBIT 1: Top 10 Air Passenger Markets Ranked by Passengers: 2017, 2021, 2028, 2032, and 2036

New Recruitments & Expansion of Crew Base Steps Up the Challenges of Crew Management

EXHIBIT 2: Cumulative Aviation Cabin Crew Demand (2020-2040) In 000s

Economic Fundamentals Influence Market Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Key Benefits of Crew Management Software

Global Competitor Market Shares

Competition

EXHIBIT 4: Crew Management Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Advanced Optimization Systems, Inc. (USA)

AIMS Int'l Ltd. (UAE)

Awery Aviation Solutions (UAE)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Hexaware Technologies Limited (India)

IBS Software Services (India)

ISA (Information Systems Associates FZE) (UAE)

Jeppesen (USA)

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Maureva Ltd. (Mauritius)

PDC A/S (Denmark)

Sabre Airline Solutions (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Surge in Air Travel and Corresponding Increase in Passenger Traffic Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for Crew Management Systems

EXHIBIT 5: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide by Country: 2010-2018

EXHIBIT 6: Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2010-2019

EXHIBIT 7: Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue Passenger Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038

EXHIBIT 8: Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by Geographic Region: 2018-2038

Growth in Commercial Aviation Augers Well for Crew Management Systems

EXHIBIT 9: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038

Rise in International Tourism and Air Travel to Benefit Market Growth

EXHIBIT 10: Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry: Breakdown of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation for 2000 and 2018

Focus Grows on AI for Better Management of Airline Crew

Cloud-based Software Solutions Facilitate Efficient Management of Crew Operations

Data Analytics Brings in a Transformation in the Aviation Industry

Demand Grows for New Crew Management Solutions

Growing Need to Minimize Human Errors and Improve Operational Safety Drives the Demand for Crew Management

EXHIBIT 11: Primary Causes of Aircraft Accidents

Crew Resource Management: Playing an Important Role in Preventing Aviation Accidents

Fifth Generation CRM Integrates End-to-End Error Management

Terrorist Activities and Crash Risks Augment the Demand for Crew Management Systems

Proliferation of Tablets and Smartphones and Advancement in Mobile-based Apps Augur Well for Growth

Entry of New Airlines in Developed and Developing Countries to Boost Prospects

EXHIBIT 12: Number of Jets Added by Airlines in 2018

EXHIBIT 13: Percentage Breakdown of New Carriers Launched by Carrier Type for the Year 2017

EXHIBIT 14: Percentage Breakdown of New Carriers Launched by Region for the Year 2017

Focus on Automation of Work Management Drives Adoption of Crew Management Systems

Crew Management Systems Benefit as Airlines Focus on Optimization of Resources

Rise in Number of Low-Cost Long-Haul Flights Drive the Need for Efficient Crew Management

EXHIBIT 15: Long Haul Airlines Worldwide: Number of Long-Haul Narrowbody Flights Departing per Week by Country in 2018

EXHIBIT 16: Number of Long-Haul Narrowbody Flights Departing per Week by Airline in 2018

EXHIBIT 17: Longest Non-Stop Flights Worldwide Ranked by Distance Travelled in Thousand Km

Growth in Construction of Smart Airports Emphasizes the Need for Crew Management

EXHIBIT 18: Global Smart Airports Spending in US$ Million by Region for 2019 and 2025

Strict Regulations Governing Work Hours and Safety of Crew Members Raises Importance of Crew Management Software

Shortage of Skilled and Experienced Aviation Staff and Need for Judicious Use of Resources Raises Importance of Crew Management Software

EXHIBIT 19: Global Demand for New Pilots by Region (2019-2038)

EXHIBIT 20: Global Demand for New Cabin Crew in Thousands by Region (2019-2038)

EXHIBIT 21: Global Demand for New Pilots, Cabin Crew and Maintenance Personnel for Commercial Airlines (2019-2038)

Improvement in IT Budgets of Airlines and Airports Spurs Opportunities

EXHIBIT 22: Global Airline IT Spending in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2020





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Crew Management Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Crew Management Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Crew Management Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Tablets (Device) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Tablets (Device) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Tablets (Device) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Smartphones (Device) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Smartphones (Device) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Smartphones (Device) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Personal Computers (Device) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Personal Computers (Device) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Personal Computers (Device) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Cloud-based (System) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Cloud-based (System) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Cloud-based (System) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Server-based (System) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Server-based (System) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Server-based (System) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Crew Planning (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2025

Table 20: Crew Planning (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Crew Planning (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Crew Operations (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Crew Operations (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Crew Operations (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Crew Services (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Crew Services (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Crew Services (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Crew Training (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Crew Training (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Crew Training (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Improving Commercial Aviation Sector to Benefit Demand Prospects

EXHIBIT 23: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in the US: 2010-2018

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Crew Management Systems Market in the United States by Device: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by System: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Crew Management Systems Market in the United States by System: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Crew Management Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Crew Management Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 39: Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Crew Management Systems Historic Market Review by Device in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 42: Crew Management Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Crew Management Systems Historic Market Review by System in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: Crew Management Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Crew Management Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Crew Management Systems Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Crew Management Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Crew Management Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Crew Management Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Crew Management Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Crew Management Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Crew Management Systems Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Crew Management Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Booming Outbound Travels of Chinese Millennial Population to Benefit Growth Prospects for Crew management Systems

EXHIBIT 24: Top Spenders Worldwide on Outbound Travel: Breakdown of Travel Expenditure (US$ Billion) by Country for 2018

Market Analytics

Table 58: Chinese Crew Management Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Crew Management Systems Market by Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Chinese Crew Management Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by System: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Crew Management Systems Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Crew Management Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Crew Management Systems Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Growing Demand for New Airplanes to Benefit Market Growth

EXHIBIT 25: Commercial Aircraft Projections in Europe: Breakdown of Fleet (Units) by Type for 2018 and 2038

EXHIBIT 26: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Select European Countries: 2010-2018

Market Analytics

Table 67: European Crew Management Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Crew Management Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Crew Management Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018-2025

Table 71: Crew Management Systems Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2018-2025

Table 74: Crew Management Systems Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by System: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Crew Management Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: Crew Management Systems Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: Crew Management Systems Market in France by Device: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: French Crew Management Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Crew Management Systems Market in France by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: French Crew Management Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by System: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Crew Management Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Crew Management Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 88: Crew Management Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 90: German Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Crew Management Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by System: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Crew Management Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Crew Management Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Crew Management Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Italian Crew Management Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Crew Management Systems Market by Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Italian Crew Management Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by System: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Crew Management Systems Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Demand for Crew Management Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Crew Management Systems Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Crew Management Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Crew Management Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: United Kingdom Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Crew Management Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Crew Management Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Crew Management Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: United Kingdom Crew Management Systems Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Crew Management Systems Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Spanish Crew Management Systems Historic Market Review by Device in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 117: Crew Management Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Spanish Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Crew Management Systems Historic Market Review by System in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Crew Management Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Crew Management Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Crew Management Systems Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Crew Management Systems Market in Russia by Device: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 126: Russian Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Russian Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by System: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Crew Management Systems Market in Russia by System: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Crew Management Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Crew Management Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 132: Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018-2025

Table 134: Crew Management Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2018-2025

Table 137: Crew Management Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by System: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Crew Management Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Crew Management Systems Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Surge in Air Passenger Traffic & Growing Affluence Drive Strong Market Growth

EXHIBIT 27: Low Cost Carriers (LCC) Penetration Rates (in %) for Domestic and International Routes in Select Asia-Pacific Countries: 2018

EXHIBIT 28: World Aviation Routes: Top Routes Ranked by Annual Air Travel Growth (in %) for the Period 2018-2038

Market Analytics

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 143: Crew Management Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Crew Management Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Device: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Crew Management Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Crew Management Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Crew Management Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by System: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Crew Management Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Crew Management Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Crew Management Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 156: Australian Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Crew Management Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by System: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Crew Management Systems Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Crew Management Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Crew Management Systems Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 163: Indian Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Indian Crew Management Systems Historic Market Review by Device in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 165: Crew Management Systems Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: Indian Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Crew Management Systems Historic Market Review by System in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 168: Crew Management Systems Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Indian Crew Management Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Crew Management Systems Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Crew Management Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 174: Crew Management Systems Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Crew Management Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by System: 2009-2017

Table 177: Crew Management Systems Market Share Distribution in South Korea by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Crew Management Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Crew Management Systems Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Crew Management Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Crew Management Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Crew Management Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Crew Management Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Crew Management Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Crew Management Systems Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Crew Management Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Crew Management Systems Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 191: Crew Management Systems Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Crew Management Systems Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Crew Management Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Crew Management Systems Market by Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Crew Management Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by System: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Crew Management Systems Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Demand for Crew Management Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Crew Management Systems Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018-2025

Table 203: Crew Management Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2018-2025

Table 206: Crew Management Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by System: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Crew Management Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 209: Crew Management Systems Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 211: Crew Management Systems Market in Brazil by Device: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Crew Management Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Crew Management Systems Market in Brazil by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Crew Management Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by System: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Crew Management Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Crew Management Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 220: Crew Management Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 222: Mexican Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Crew Management Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by System: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Crew Management Systems Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Crew Management Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 228: Crew Management Systems Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Crew Management Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by Device: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 231: Rest of Latin America Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by System: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Crew Management Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by System: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Crew Management Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Crew Management Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 237: Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 239: Crew Management Systems Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 240: The Middle East Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 241: The Middle East Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: The Middle East Crew Management Systems Historic Market by Device in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 243: Crew Management Systems Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: The Middle East Crew Management Systems Historic Market by System in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 246: Crew Management Systems Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Crew Management Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: Crew Management Systems Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 249: The Middle East Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 250: Iranian Market for Crew Management Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Crew Management Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2009-2017

Table 252: Iranian Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Iranian Market for Crew Management Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 254: Crew Management Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2009-2017

Table 255: Iranian Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Crew Management Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 257: Iranian Crew Management Systems Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 258: Crew Management Systems Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 259: Israeli Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018-2025

Table 260: Crew Management Systems Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 261: Israeli Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Israeli Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by System: 2018-2025

Table 263: Crew Management Systems Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by System: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Israeli Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Israeli Crew Management Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 266: Crew Management Systems Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 267: Israeli Crew Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 268: Saudi Arabian Crew Management Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 269: Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 270: Saudi Arabian Crew Management Systems Market by Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 271: Saudi Arabian Crew Management Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 272: Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by System: 2009-2017

Table 273: Saudi Arabian Crew Management Systems Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 274: Saudi Arabian Demand for Crew Management Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 275: Crew Management Systems Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 276: Saudi Arabian Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 277: Crew Management Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 278: United Arab Emirates Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 279: Crew Management Systems Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 280: Crew Management Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 281: United Arab Emirates Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by System: 2009-2017

Table 282: Crew Management Systems Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 283: Crew Management Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 284: United Arab Emirates Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 285: Crew Management Systems Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 286: Crew Management Systems Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 287: Rest of Middle East Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 288: Rest of Middle East Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 289: Crew Management Systems Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 290: Rest of Middle East Crew Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by System: 2009-2017

Table 291: Rest of Middle East Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 292: Crew Management Systems Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 293: Rest of Middle East Crew Management Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 294: Crew Management Systems Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 295: African Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 296: Crew Management Systems Market in Africa by Device: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 297: African Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 298: African Crew Management Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by System: 2018 to 2025

Table 299: Crew Management Systems Market in Africa by System: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 300: African Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 301: African Crew Management Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 302: Crew Management Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 303: Crew Management Systems Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 76 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 77)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798271/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

