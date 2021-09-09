Global CRISPR Based Therapeutics Markets, 2021-2030: Patent Analysis, Partnerships, Funding & Investments, Start-Ups

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CRISPR Based Therapeutics Market by Type of Therapy, Therapeutic Approach, Therapeutic Area, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "CRISPR Based Therapeutics Market, 2021-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players involved in the development of CRISPR based therapeutics for the treatment of a variety of disease conditions. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographies.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the future growth potential of CRISPR based therapeutics market, over the coming decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.

Clinical trials of CRISPR based therapeutics are currently focused mainly on oncological and hematological disorders; however, several product candidates against certain neurological disorders and infectious diseases, specifically targeting recurrent conditions, are under investigation. Post 2014, the overall interest in this technology has grown exponentially, with several start-ups entering the market and 6 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies restructuring their efforts in this direction.

Over time, a substantial body of evidence has also been generated validating the therapeutic applications of this technology, which has, in turn, prompted the establishment of numerous strategic partnerships (focused on therapy development and clinical research) and has caused investors to put in significant capital into innovator companies involved in this domain, over the last two years alone.

In fact, the three leading companies in this industry segment together have combined market capitalization of more than USD 10 billion, and have raised more than USD 2.8 billion in various funding rounds. Despite the possibly limitless potential of the CRISPR/Cas technology, further investigation, probing its safety and therapeutic efficacy in large diverse populations, is required.

Key impediments to approval and other existing challenges that are being addressed by stakeholders, include off-target toxicity-related concerns and complexities related to the delivery of CRISPR components into target cells. Concerning delivery, innovators in this field have reported notable success using different types of platforms for facilitating the intracellular administration of CRISPR components; examples of successful delivery methods include electroporation, AAV vectors and lipid nanoparticles (LNPs).

A few companies are also evaluating bacteriophages as a potential delivery system for such products. Promising clinical results, and ongoing technical developments, coupled to the growing interest of biopharmaceutical developers, are anticipated to push pipeline products to higher phases and on to commercialization. We believe that the market is likely to evolve at a commendable pace over the next decade.

