Global Critical Care Patient Monitoring Market Report 2020 Featuring 15 Major Players

The ICU is the most data-intensive part of the hospital, as continuous monitoring of patient health generates a huge volume of crucial data valuable for clinical decision making and future research. With digitalization, it is now easy and efficient to use analytics and connectivity solutions to analyze this data and draw insights for better care delivery.
The shift from fee-for-service to value-based care has been responsible for further driving the adoption of monitoring solutions that not only improve health outcomes but also care quality. For example, solutions for reducing ICU stays and false alarms, preventive monitoring, better clinical decision support, and post-ICU patient engagement are set to see higher adoption.
An analysis of the major shift in critical care patient monitoring (CCPM) - from stand-alone monitor to integrated solution offerings inclusive of data management, wireless monitoring, teleICU, and others - and more than 80 ecosystem players with diverse solution capabilities helped the publisher identify 15 market leaders to be plotted on their report for the CCPM market.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
- Strategic Imperative
- Growth Environment
Critical Care Patient Monitoring Market
- Competitive Environment
Companies to Action
- Advanced ICU Care
- AirStrip
- Ambient Clinical Analytics
- Ascom
- Capsule Technologies
- Cerner
- Drager
- Epic Systems
- GE Healthcare
- Hill-Rom
- Masimo
- Medtronic
- Mindray
- Nihon Kohden
- Philips
Strategic Insights
