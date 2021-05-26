Global Critical Infrastructure Cyber Security Market Report 2021: Technology Strategies Driven by an Evolving Threat Landscape Create New Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digitalization and Real-time Visibility Transforming the Global Critical Infrastructure Cyber Security Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the global critical infrastructure cyber security market, identifying particular trends, best practices, and customer decision-making factors within four critical national infrastructure segments: oil and gas, utilities, maritime ports, and airports.

A full market analysis is included with market sizing and forecasts from 2019 to 2030, using a base year of 2019, and segmented by customer vertical and region. Analysis on how the global COVID-19 pandemic will affect short-term spending in the market is provided as well as long-term perspectives on how this period could lead to suppressed short-term demand, followed by a spike in growth as the pandemic's broader effects recede.

Additionally, the research identifies key growth opportunities, covering the key technology solutions and capabilities that will boost market growth, and discusses spending on critical infrastructure cyber security, including a look at specific regional factors and influences that could affect how regional and vertical customers seek to plan for, integrate, and update their organizational cyber security solutions over time.

Some growth opportunities are related to the ongoing convergence between information technology (IT) cyber security and operational technology (OT) cyber security initiatives as these processes become more intertwined within ongoing security activities and in combating threats.

Today's evolving cyber security threat landscape has left no system or network impervious to changing risk profiles. While corporate and consumer businesses remain popular marks for cyber-attacks, critical infrastructure facilities have become increasingly popular threat targets; they are highly vulnerable to major operational disruptions and cyber-incidents that can lead to real-world peril.

Despite the ever-increasing threat landscape and their incredibly high risk profile, critical infrastructure organizations remain far behind where they should be in their cyber-maturity and digital resilience strategies, necessitating a rapid push to fortify cyber-defenses and manage their cyber-risk profiles.

As the security industry is seeing increasing convergence between the physical and digital security domains, critical infrastructure organizations highlight how a cyber security attack affecting organizational networks could result in a physical disaster in society.

Critical infrastructure organizations need to focus their cyber security strategies on the twofold task of maintaining regulatory compliance and uninterrupted operations while at the same time building up their digital resiliency strategies.

They can do this by adopting solutions that will monitor, inventory, analyze, and assess all connected assets, networks, and systems to determine any pertinent vulnerability; to assess risks; and to enact mitigation, remediation, or quarantine policies to protect their operational networks without disrupting services.

