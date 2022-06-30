Global Crop Harvesting Robots Market| Increasing focus on farm mechanization to boost market growth| Evolving Opportunities with Abundant Robotics Inc. and Agrobot | Technavio

The market is driven by the increasing focus on farm mechanization. In addition, the growing popularity of solar-powered crop harvesting robots is anticipated to boost the growth of the crop harvesting robots market.

Machines are steadily replacing people in agriculture in various countries and have significantly reshaped the agricultural landscape. The productivity of the farm has a direct relationship with the efficient utilization of farm implements. Crop harvesting robots have been gaining popularity as an effective solution for harvesting across farms, greenhouses, and nurseries. They have widely been used as an effective solution for labor shortage problems during the harvesting season in various countries.

Some of the crop harvesting robots commonly used are lettuce harvesters, cucumber harvesters, wheat harvesters, barley harvesters, and sweet pepper harvesters. Thus, the increasing focus on farm mechanization will drive the demand for crop harvesting, thereby driving market growth.

Major Five Crop Harvesting Robots Companies:

Abundant Robotics Inc. -Abundant Robotics Inc. is engaged in the design and development of robotics solutions for agricultural applications. The company offers robotic solutions for harvesting apples.

-Abundant Robotics Inc. is engaged in the design and development of robotics solutions for agricultural applications. The company offers robotic solutions for harvesting apples. Agrobot - Agrobot is engaged in the design and development of robotic solutions for agriculture. The company offers E series robots for harvesting strawberries. It is available with 24 independent robotic arms.

- Agrobot is engaged in the design and development of robotic solutions for agriculture. The company offers E series robots for harvesting strawberries. It is available with 24 independent robotic arms. Cerescon BV - Cerescon BV is engaged in the design and development of cultivation and harvesting solutions. The company offers Sparter, which is an asparagus harvesting robot.

- Cerescon BV is engaged in the design and development of cultivation and harvesting solutions. The company offers Sparter, which is an asparagus harvesting robot. Dogtooth Technologies Ltd. - Dogtooth Technologies Ltd. is focused on the design and development of crop harvesting robots. The company offers fruit harvesting robots that are capable of autonomous navigation along crop rows, locating and picking ripe fruit, grading picked berries, and placing them directly into punnets.

- Dogtooth Technologies Ltd. is focused on the design and development of crop harvesting robots. The company offers fruit harvesting robots that are capable of autonomous navigation along crop rows, locating and picking ripe fruit, grading picked berries, and placing them directly into punnets. Energid Technologies Corp.- Energid Technologies Corp. has business operations under various segments such as software, services, and solutions. The company offers robotic solutions for citrus harvesting. It uses multiple low-cost picking mechanisms organized into a grid.

Crop Harvesting Robots Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2025)

Fruit and vegetable harvesting robots - size and forecast 2021-2025

Grain harvesting robots - size and forecast 2021-2025

Crop Harvesting Robots Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2025

South America - size and forecast 2021-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2021-2025

Crop Harvesting Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.36% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1455.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agrobot, Cerescon BV, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Dogtooth Technologies Ltd., Energid Technologies Corp., FFRobotics, Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Harvest Automation, Harvest CROO Robotics, and Torguga Agricultural Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Agricultural and farm machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2021-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Fruit and vegetable harvesting robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 17: Fruit and vegetable harvesting robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Fruit and vegetable harvesting robots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

5.4 Grain harvesting robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 19: Grain harvesting robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Grain harvesting robots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2021-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agrobot

Exhibit 43: Agrobot - Overview



Exhibit 44: Agrobot - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Agrobot - Key offerings

10.4 Cerescon BV

Exhibit 46: Cerescon BV - Overview



Exhibit 47: Cerescon BV - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Cerescon BV– Key news



Exhibit 49: Cerescon BV - Key offerings

10.5 Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 50: Clearpath Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Clearpath Robotics Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Clearpath Robotics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 53: Clearpath Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Dogtooth Technologies Ltd.

10.7 Energid Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 57: Energid Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Energid Technologies Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Energid Technologies Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 60: Energid Technologies Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 FFRobotics

Exhibit 61: FFRobotics - Overview



Exhibit 62: FFRobotics - Product and service



Exhibit 63: FFRobotics - Key offerings

10.9 Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Harvest Automation

Exhibit 67: Harvest Automation - Overview



Exhibit 68: Harvest Automation - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Harvest Automation - Key offerings

10.11 Harvest CROO Robotics

Exhibit 70: Harvest CROO Robotics - Overview



Exhibit 71: Harvest CROO Robotics - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Harvest CROO Robotics - Key offerings

10.12 Torguga Agricultural Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 73: Torguga Agricultural Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Torguga Agricultural Technologies Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Torguga Agricultural Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 77: Research Methodology



Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 79: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations

