Global Crop Insurance Market Report 2018-2022 with Market Position of Key Players - Agriculture Insurance Company of India, Chubb, Groupama, QBE, The People's Insurance Company of China & Zurich
The "Global Crop Insurance Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global crop insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
Factors such as rising number of government initiatives being launched for insurance for agriculture. Will drive the crop insurance industry during our forecast period. Governments of various countries across the globe are offering subsidies on the premium for crop insurance, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market. These factors are driving the investments in agriculture in efforts to increase the annual yield and boost the growth of the global crop insurance market.
Market Overview
Increasing investment in agriculture requiring protection
The increase in the use of machinery and precision agriculture technologies, the cost of farming has increased. The increasing costs, the protection of crops has become essential and is encouraging a large number of farmers to opt for crop insurance scheme.
High cost of manual verification of claims
The insurance requires underwriting of the policy after an assessment of individual farms. The cost of administering this type of insurance is high. The verification of these claims are done by manual labor in the developing countries, to pass down to the customer as higher premium, thus impacting the potential adoption of MPCI schemes.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented owing to the presence of several established and regional vendors. The rise in government initiatives has led the vendors to promotes efficiency and cost savings in insurance. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Indemnity-based insurance - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Index-based insurance - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Digital initiatives in crop insurance
- Increasing reach of crop insurance schemes by farmers
- Consolidation in crop insurance sector
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agriculture Insurance Company of India
- Chubb
- Groupama
- QBE
- The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China
- Zurich
PART 15: APPENDIX
