Global Crop Insurance Market Report 2018-2022 with Market Position of Key Players - Agriculture Insurance Company of India, Chubb, Groupama, QBE, The People's Insurance Company of China & Zurich

The "Global Crop Insurance Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global crop insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Factors such as rising number of government initiatives being launched for insurance for agriculture. Will drive the crop insurance industry during our forecast period. Governments of various countries across the globe are offering subsidies on the premium for crop insurance, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market. These factors are driving the investments in agriculture in efforts to increase the annual yield and boost the growth of the global crop insurance market.

Market Overview

Increasing investment in agriculture requiring protection

The increase in the use of machinery and precision agriculture technologies, the cost of farming has increased. The increasing costs, the protection of crops has become essential and is encouraging a large number of farmers to opt for crop insurance scheme.

High cost of manual verification of claims



The insurance requires underwriting of the policy after an assessment of individual farms. The cost of administering this type of insurance is high. The verification of these claims are done by manual labor in the developing countries, to pass down to the customer as higher premium, thus impacting the potential adoption of MPCI schemes.

Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented owing to the presence of several established and regional vendors. The rise in government initiatives has led the vendors to promotes efficiency and cost savings in insurance. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Indemnity-based insurance - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Index-based insurance - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Digital initiatives in crop insurance

Increasing reach of crop insurance schemes by farmers

Consolidation in crop insurance sector

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Agriculture Insurance Company of India

Chubb

Groupama

QBE

The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China

Zurich

PART 15: APPENDIX



